Rivals Rankings Week: Revealing 2020's updated Top Ten
It's #RivalsRankingsWeek for the classes of 2020 and 2021 as we update our rankings after a busy spring. We kick off the week of coverage with a video revealing all of the movement in our updated top 10. It will be the beginning of a week where we see lots of change.
On Tuesday, the fully updated Rivals150 for 2020 will be released and positional rankings for the class will follow on Wednesday. On Thursday, we'll update our rankings for the class of 2021 where we will expand from a top 75 to a national top 100.
The updated 2019 top 20
NOTE: (Profiles will reflect updates when fully updated 2020 Rivals150 is released Tuesday)
1. Evan Mobley
2. Cade Cunningham
3. Jalen Green
4. Jalen Johnson
5. Makur Maker
6. Scottie Barnes
7. Greg Brown
8. Ziaire Williams
9. N'Faly Dante
10. B.J. Boston