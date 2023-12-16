Advertisement

1. Who might be ranked too high?

Friedman: Call me old-fashioned but I'm a little hesitant when it comes to ranking a quarterback in the Rivals250 who has started just six games in the past two seasons. After throwing just 35 passes in the 2022 season in California, quarterback Bekkem Kritza moved to Miami (Fla.) Central but didn't win the starting job this year. He then moved to Colorado and ended up starting just six games. Kritza is impressive on the hoof, has a strong arm and appears to have plenty of potential so it's not totally shocking that Penn State took his commitment about a month ago. If Kritza doesn't show real development over the next year, it would be surprising to see him finish the rankings cycle in the Rivals250. Garcia: There is little doubt DJ Pickett is one of the best pure athletes in the 2025 class, but top 10 overall could be all projection relative to what we know of the junior. He is lengthy, fast, instinctive and possesses great ball skills, but can he patrol a free safety spot with towering 6-foot-4 height? Pickett also needs to add considerable weight en route to making the type of early collegiate impact expected from a top 10 recruit. On top of that, the 2025 class is absolutely loaded at the safety position, so evaluating Pickett individually as well as the rest of the group coming for his top spot will be fascinating over the next 12-plus months. Gorney: Andrew Marsh is an awesome player, he is highly competitive and shows up to every event to get better. In his junior season, he caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns so he should definitely be ranked high. But if he stays No. 28 in the 2025 class that means he would end up as a five-star prospect and I'm just not sure he should be that high. Marsh is excellent but probably a touch high in the rankings.

2. Who do you think is ranked too low?

Friedman: Carter Lowe was a big riser in this rankings update but I'm not sure he moved up enough. The Ohio native sits at No. 10 in the offensive tackle rankings but it is a very good year at the position. No. 91 in the Rivals250 does seem a bit low for the 6-foot-6, 290-pound left tackle. Lowe's aggressiveness, quick feet, solid technique and athleticism could push him higher in future rankings updates. Garcia: These rankings were finalized just before the 2023 prep season wound down and though Dalls Golden made a massive jump and debuted at No. 209 overall, Golden may still be below range at this juncture. The two-way star led Tampa (Fla.) Berkley Prep to a state championship as the program's offensive catalyst while also helping lock down opposing wide receivers along the way. Golden has legitimate play-making ability and overall explosiveness to the point programs are going to start coveting him on offense (some already are) while his secondary technique continues to develop. Whether at cornerback or safety at the next level, few in the class bring the flash that Golden does. Gorney: Madden Iamaleava moved up 78 spots to No. 147 in the class but I'm still not sure it's high enough. The Downey (Calif.) Warren four-star quarterback had a phenomenal junior season taking over for his five-star brother, Nico, as Iamaleava threw for 3,626 yards with 43 touchdowns and four picks. What's most impressive is that Iamaleava has Colorado State WR commit Jordan Ross to throw to but not many others so Iamaleava made things happen, used his phenomenal arm to make plays and his recruitment should take off.

3. Who did you fight for that will make you look smart down the road?