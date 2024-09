Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down 2027 defensive end Richard Wesley and what makes him a five-star prospect in the rankings.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK:

Sunday: Who should be No. 1 in the 2027 class?

Monday: Top 100 released | Meet the five-stars | Gorney on LaDamion Guyton

Tuesday: Position-by-position breakdown | Rumor Mill

Wednesday: Programs to watch | Ten who could be five-stars

Thursday: Roundtable