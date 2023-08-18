The updated Rivals250 for the 2024 class has been released, and while the same states make up the top five for Rivals250 prospects there have been some minor moves in terms of the talent distribution. Texas continues to lead the way with 46 prospects, down two from the previous release. The Lone Star State is followed by Florida with 36 prospects, Georgia with 31 and California with 23, up two from the previous release. Alabama again rounds out the top five with 12 players. NEW RELEASE: Updated 2024 state rankings

Texas: 46 players in Rivals250

Texas is down two players with 36 prospects in the new Rivals250, but the state still managed to increase its lead to 10 over No. 2 Florida. Longhorns commit Colin Simmons remains the class headliner as the No. 3 overall player, and he is followed in the state by fellow five-stars in Micah Hudson and linebacker Justin Williams, who is committed to Georgia. The state's lone newcomer to the Rivals250 is Oregon safety commit Aaron Flowers, who makes his debut at No. 236. The biggest riser in the state is Georgia defensive end commit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, who jumped 18 spots to become the No. 61 player overall.

Florida: 36

Georgia: 31

California: 23

California comes in at No. 4 while adding two Rivals250 players to its previous total. Alabama quarterback commit Julian Sayin remains the class headliner, and he is followed by fellow five-star and Alabama commit Peyton Woodyard. Oregon commit Dillon Gresham and BYU commit Ryner Swanson make their Rivals250 debuts as the No. 160 and No. 218 recruits in the latest rankings update.

Alabama: 12

