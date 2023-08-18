Rivals Rankings Week: States with most prospects in 2024 Rivals250
The updated Rivals250 for the 2024 class has been released, and while the same states make up the top five for Rivals250 prospects there have been some minor moves in terms of the talent distribution.
Texas continues to lead the way with 46 prospects, down two from the previous release. The Lone Star State is followed by Florida with 36 prospects, Georgia with 31 and California with 23, up two from the previous release. Alabama again rounds out the top five with 12 players.
NEW RELEASE: Updated 2024 state rankings
Texas: 46 players in Rivals250
Texas is down two players with 36 prospects in the new Rivals250, but the state still managed to increase its lead to 10 over No. 2 Florida. Longhorns commit Colin Simmons remains the class headliner as the No. 3 overall player, and he is followed in the state by fellow five-stars in Micah Hudson and linebacker Justin Williams, who is committed to Georgia.
The state's lone newcomer to the Rivals250 is Oregon safety commit Aaron Flowers, who makes his debut at No. 236. The biggest riser in the state is Georgia defensive end commit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, who jumped 18 spots to become the No. 61 player overall.
Florida: 36
The Sunshine State remains second in the latest rankings update despite losing five entrants from its previous total of 41. Ohio State receiver commit Jeremiah Smith remains the class headliner, and he is followed by fellow five-stars David Stone, newly minted five-star Ellis Robinson, Zaquan Patterson and Joshisa Trader.
Three of the state's recruits make their Rivals250 debut in Trever Jackson, Alabama commit Jameer Grimsley and LJ McCray. The biggest riser in the state is defensive end TJ Lindsey, who jumps 37 spots to become No. 108 overall.
Georgia: 31
Georgia remains in third, but leads the nation in five-star talent with six such players calling The Peach State home. The nation's top overall player, Dylan Raiola, leads the way and is followed by Tennessee commit Mike Matthews, Florida State commit KJ Bolden, Eddrick Houston, Florida commit Myles Graham and newly minted five-star Ohio State commit Air Noland.
Florida State quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek is the state's lone newcomer, making the highest Rivals250 debut as the No. 73 overall recruit.
California: 23
California comes in at No. 4 while adding two Rivals250 players to its previous total. Alabama quarterback commit Julian Sayin remains the class headliner, and he is followed by fellow five-star and Alabama commit Peyton Woodyard.
Oregon commit Dillon Gresham and BYU commit Ryner Swanson make their Rivals250 debuts as the No. 160 and No. 218 recruits in the latest rankings update.
Alabama: 12
Alabama once again rounds out the top five with 12 Rivals250 prospects in the latest release. The state still lacks a five-star player, but it has a trio of 6.0 four-star recruits in Texas A&M commit Cameron Coleman, Auburn commit Demarcus Riddick and Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe.
The state doesn't have any Rivals250 newcomers in the latest release, but it is home to two major risers in Alabama commit Sterling Dixon and Auburn commit Joseph Phillips, who jumped 61 and 55 spots, respectively.