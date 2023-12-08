Texas: 42 players

Justin Williams (Cole Patterson/Rivals.com)

Texas Tech five-star receiver commit Micah Hudson is the new No. 1 player in Texas. The future Red Raider overtook five-star Texas defensive end commit Colin Simmons. Hudson's outstanding playmaking ability and ridiculous ball skills were just too much to not reward with a boost in the rankings. Five-star Georgia linebacker commit Justin Williams is next on the list, followed by Florida commit and new five-star quarterback DJ Lagway and then new five-star and Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey, who rounds out the top five. The state of Texas has a total of 10 players in the top 50 of the Rivals250. One of the notable movers was Oklahoma running back commit Taylor Tatum. The prolific ball carrier now ranks as the No. 1 running back in the nation. In fact, the state of Texas has the top-ranked player at five different positions – Lagway at dual-threat quarterback, Tatum at running back, Simmons at weakside defensive end, Williams at inside linebacker and Bussey at athlete. TEXAS STATE RANKINGS

Florida: 38 players

Jeremiah Smith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Georgia: 32 players in the Rivals250

Dylan Raiola (Lance McCurley)

California: 24 players in the Rivals250

Julian Sayin (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Like Georgia, the state of California picked up another spot in the Rivals250. Five-star Julian Sayin remained the No. 1 player in the state but he is joined in the upper echelon of the rankings by new five-stars Brandon Baker and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Baker, a Texas commit, is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the class and No. 18 in the Rivals250. Viliamu-Asa, a Notre Dame commit, landed at No. 21 in the Rivals250 and No. 2 at inside linebacker. Joining them in the top five of the California state rankings is cornerback Zabien Brown, who rose 33 spots in this version of the Rivals250, and former five-star Peyton Woodyard. Sayin, Brown and Woodyard are all Alabama commits. CALIFORNIA STATE RANKINGS

Alabama: 12 players in the Rivals250