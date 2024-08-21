The Rivals250 for the 2026 class has been updated and now it’s time to break down each position. We move to running back by looking at four big storylines moving forward.

WHO’S NO. 1?

Savion Hiter

Savion Hiter is the highest-ranked running back in the Rivals250 and it’s a good choice. The Woodberry Forest (Va.) Woodberry Forest School standout rushed for more than 1,100 yards last season, he had 11 touchdowns, he is great making cuts and then accelerating, and he also sheds arm tackles. But this is a class without a clear No. 1, without-a-doubt-he’s-the-guy, top running back. There will be plenty of prospects who will push Hiter along the way as there is a long runway here before the 2026 cycle closes up. Michigan and many others are after Hiter and it would make total sense if the Woodberry Forest four-star stays as the top-ranked running back in the 2026 class. But it also would not be a total shocker if others make a push for that top position as well.

*****

A STRONG TEXAS CONTINGENT

Javian Osborne (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Four of the top eight running backs in the 2026 class are from Texas and then the No. 1 all-purpose back is also from the Lone Star State. So this is shaping up to be an interesting discussion because all five of them offer different things coming out of the backfield. Oregon commit Tradarian Ball might move to the all-purpose rankings because he catches a lot out of the backfield and is a dynamic threat on screen passes and in the run game. Oklahoma pledge Jonathan Hatton Jr. is the big, strong running back who might not have elite speed but bounces off tacklers for big gains. KJ Edwards can do it all and the scheme at Carthage, Texas, really benefits him. Javian Osborne might be the most dynamic and gets to top-end speed the fastest. And then there is Davian Groce, the top-ranked all-purpose back, who is a threat in the backfield, in the passing game and on special teams. He gives off Ollie Gordon vibes at the same stage.

*****

WHO IS GOING TO EMERGE?

Javian Mallory (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With two football seasons left for these 2026 prospects, it’s inevitable that prospects will emerge and move up the rankings. Some might have already been identified and a big junior season could catapult them up the rankings even more. Javian Mallory could break into the top 10. Ja'Michael Jones is a big, strong back who could really thrive at Pike Road, Ala. Early Baylor commit Ryelan Morris has excellent sophomore tape. Shahn Alston has seen his recruitment take off in recent months. A lot of people in the West are talking about Valencia, Calif., standout Brian Bonner. There will be moves up, moves down and moves all around. But this early in the process, there’s no doubt some lower-ranked backs will be making a statement to move much higher.

*****

IS THERE A FIVE-STAR IN THE GROUP?

Trey Sanders (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)