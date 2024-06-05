The new position rankings for the 2026 class are being released and so it’s time to look at storylines at each spot. Today, we continue with wide receivers and tight ends.

WHO COULD BE THE NEXT FIVE-STAR RECEIVER?

It’s a very safe bet that Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. will be a five-star wide receiver for the entire cycle. But the odds of us finishing with just one five-star wideout for the entire cycle are low. There are several candidates early in for the 2026 cycle. Georgia native Devin Carter is knocking on the door of five-star status. Aaron Gregory and Corey Sadler are in the mix, too. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is a receiver that I’m tracking to see his development over the next two years. We will also have many risers because that tends to be the case at this position. I don’t know if we’ll get to the five different five-stars we had in the 2024 cycle but I will go out on a limb and say we will have more 2026 five-stars at the position that we end with in the 2025 cycle.

TIGHT END GROUP IS DEEP

Corbyn Fordham (Greg Smith/Rivals.com)

We could be looking at a phenomenal tight end group in the 2026 recruiting class. It’s deep with a lot of variation in the players. Starting at the top, Kendre' Harrison and Kaiden Prothro will hang around the five-star discussion all cycle. But the group of players from about No. 3 to No. 9 in the rankings is very good. There is a lot to like about Brock Harris, Corbyn Fordham, Carson Sneed and Heze Kent. Each has good size and athleticism. The Illinois four-stars – Mack Sutter and JC Anderson – are wanted by programs from every power conference. It will be fun to see how this group evolves during the cycle.

WILL CHRIS HENRY JR. STICK WITH OHIO STATE?

This has now become a yearly occurrence for Ohio State and it's a good problem to have. The program lands an elite, five-star wide receiver. That receiver is still recruited by other programs until the very end making fans sweat out the commitment. It was Jeremiah Smith in the 2024 cycle, now it's Chris Henry Jr. LSU, Oregon and Texas are not going away in this recruitment. USC is always going to lurk with a top California wideout. Henry has a terrific relationship with Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. The Buckeyes have a wide receiver tradition that speaks for itself. But history is repeating itself all over again here.

CAN MICHIGAN OR MICHIGAN STATE KEEP COREY SADLER HOME?

Corey Sadler