The latest update of the 2025 Rivals250 is out and there are a lot of changes. Here is a look at the 10 biggest movers in the newest Rivals250.

1. WR KALIQ LOCKETT

Moved up: 127 spots Lockett is a big-play machine at receiver. The 6-foot-2, 172-pound outside receiver scored on plays of 94, 61 and 57 yards this season even though he doesn't possess the elite high-end speed of other top receivers. Lockett racked up 1,299 receiving yards on 59 catches and scored a total of 13 times. He shows off outstanding leaping abilities, tracks the ball well and hauls in catches that may appear uncatchable at first glance. Lockett is a savvy route runner who throttles down or accelerates at unexpected times to create separation from defensive backs. Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, Penn State, Michigan and Texas Tech are just some of the programs to keep an eye on in his recruitment.

2. LB KAMAR ARCHIE

Moved up: 124 spots Archie is a two-way player at the high school level but he'll be a linebacker at the college level. He has great sideline-to-sideline speed and is a sure tackler. Archie has the strength to fend off potential blockers and flow to the ball carrier. He quickly diagnoses the play and reacts accordingly. Archie's speed is a major asset in pass coverage. He can blanket tight ends and keeps running backs from breaking free in the open field. Penn State and Michigan will figure prominently into Archie's recruitment going forward.

3. LB ELIJAH MELENDEZ

Moved up: 123 spots Melendez is a long, 6-foot-2 outside linebacker who plays downhill and brings a physical presence to the defense. His quickness at the snap is impressive and he shows off his speed as a running back, too. There is a sense of urgency to Melendez's game. He can be a big hitter at times and routinely makes plays behind the line of scrimmage. Melendez attacks any blockers who get in his way and makes quick work of them on his way to the ball carrier. Look for Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and USC to play a big role in his recruitment.

4. OL CARTER LOWE

Moved up: 93 spots Lowe is a massive offensive tackle with impressive quickness for a prospect who measures in at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds. He has the strength and aggressive attitude to finish his blocks. Lowe is nimble and athletic enough to pull as a run blocker and find defenders to block in space. As a pass blocker, Lowe's lateral quickness, ability to redirect and strong hands are impressive. He's able to handle bull-rushers and speed rushers using solid technique. Lowe has a top five of Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

5. TE DA'SHAAN BRAME

Moved up: 90 spots Brame is an excellent tight end prospect who shows impressive overall speed in the open field and accelerates quickly at the snap. He is a good route runner and has reliable hands. Brame hauled in 46 catches for 942 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He is tough to bring down once he gets the ball in his hands in the open field and is a big play threat from anywhere on the field. A Kansas State legacy, Brame is also considering Tennessee, Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas A&M and Michigan.

6. DL NATHANIEL MARSHALL

Moved up: 86 spots Marshall is one of the most athletic defensive ends in this class. He lines up as a tight end and receiver, and he plays basketball in the offseason. Marshall is a powerful defensive end who can fight through double-teams and has the quickness to shoot gaps and make plays in the backfield. He shows the speed and motor to chase down running plays to the outside but at an impressively high rate he is just blowing plays up before they can really get started. Marshall's athletic traits should allow him to remain at defensive end but he has the frame to add solid mass and move around the defensive line. Michigan, Alabama, Miami, Illinois, Tennessee and Auburn are just a few of the teams in good position for Marshall.

7. TE KIOTTI ARMSTRONG

Moved up: 83 spots Armstrong is another very impressive tight end making a big jump up the rankings. The Texas native has grown man strength to go along with this 6-foot-5, 246-pound frame. Armstrong overpowers defenders who try to keep him in check and is a solid blocker as well. He has a knack for hauling in errant passes and is a big-time red zone target, as evidenced by his nine touchdown catches and modest average of 10 yards per catch this season. Armstrong is a great jump ball receiver and can get down field in a hurry. Texas A&M, Texas, Miami and Florida are just some of the teams to keep an eye on in his recruitment.

8. QB MADDEN IAMALEAVA

Moved up: 78 spots Iamaleava is a prospect we're very familiar with but this season was his first outside the shadow of his former five-star brother. He stepped up in a major way, tossing 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing 63-percent of his passes for 3,626 yards. He impressed with his decision-making and routinely showed off his strong arm. Iamaleava is listed as a dual-threat quarterback and certainly makes use of his ability to take off but he prefers to stay in the pocket and distribute the ball. For obvious reasons, Tennessee is a program to watch in Iamaleava's recruitment.

9. DB TREY MCNUTT

Moved up: 75 spots McNutt, a speedy Ohio State legacy, plays receiver and defensive back but projects as a safety. He does a good job breaking on passes thrown in front of him and shows the ability to anticipate plays at a high rate. McNutt gets his hands on the ball frequently, as evidenced by his 12 pass breakups this season. He isn't afraid to be physical with receivers when they come into his area and he is a solid tackler in run support. The Buckeyes, along with Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee, comprise McNutt's top contenders

10. ATH BRYCE FITZGERALD