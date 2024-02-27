The latest update of the 2025 Rivals250 is out and there are a lot of changes. Here is a look at the 10 biggest movers among prospects that were previously ranked in the newest ranking.

1. ATH VERNELL BROWN III

Moved up: 158 spots Brown has big-time potential on both sides of the ball. He has very good hands and is a sudden route runner when he lines up as a receiver. Brown isn’t a burner but has plenty of speed in the open field. He is an explosive and quick prospect who creates separation from defensive backs thanks to his sharp cuts and ability to accelerate to top speed in just a couple steps. Brown’s length, mature frame, hands and ability to bring down jump balls are just some of the factors that make him an attractive defensive back prospect too. Certainly, 1,300 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns and three special teams touchdowns underscore the “athlete” designation for Brown. Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee and UCF are the top contenders in his recruitment.

*****

2. DB CHARLES BASS

Moved up: 135 spots Measuring in at 6-foot-2, Bass is a sizable safety prospect who has shown the tools to line up as a nickel or play inside the box when necessary. He does a good job supporting against the run, showing a knack for laying a big hit in the open field. In coverage, Bass has the speed to stick with most receivers and he uses his length to force quarterbacks into errant throws. He routinely jars the ball loose from receivers who are about to make a catch. Missouri is definitely a program to keep an eye on in his recruitment, along with Michigan, Illinois and Arkansas.

*****

3. WR COREY SIMMS

Moved up: 123 spots For a bigger receiver, Simms accelerates off the line of scrimmage noticeably faster than most 6-foot-4 prospects. As a junior he racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns and it’s easy to see why when watching how he’s able to pick up yards after the catch. Simms is a bit of a long-strider but has the quick feet to change directions at a rate that makes it hard for defensive backs to impede his progress. He can be a physical prospect when challenged by defensive backs and he generally wins his one-on-one matchups. Quarterbacks are going to love having Simms line up on the outside and using his huge catch radius as a safety valve. Missouri and Tennessee have done a good job making Simms feel like a priority so far.

*****

4. OLB DARRELL JOHNSON

Moved up: 108 spots Johnson is the modern linebacker who excels against the run, in coverage, and as a blitzer. He is embracing a position change from safety to outside linebacker but he really can be used all over the defense. Johnson is an asset in coverage, showing the ability to lock up tight ends and running backs in the open field, and stick with some slot receivers. Against the run, Johnson is a big hitter who shoots gaps well, makes plays in the backfield and does a good job shedding would-be blockers on his way to the ball carrier. Johnson's agility really stands out as a blitzer and when he's in pursuit of the ball carrier. It's going to be very difficult for offensive linemen to slow him down as he grows and matures in his new role on the defensive side of the ball. Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee and UCF are the programs to watch in Johnson’s recruitment.

*****

5. SDE MARIYON DYE

Moved up: 107 spots Dye brings a lot to the table as a defensive end. He does a good job using his length to his advantage when coming off the line of scrimmage. Dye is able to keep offensive linemen off of him while he slips by to make the tackle in the backfield or pursue the ball carrier. There's clearly a lot of room left for him to add muscle mass as he gets older but this past season he did a nice job of breaking free of blockers and dragging ball carriers to the ground. At this point, Dye is able to physically dominate the man in front of him but it will be interesting to see if he's able to take his game to the next level by developing a strong repertoire of pass rushing moves that could help him get to the quarterback even faster. Dye has official visits scheduled for Ohio State, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee.

*****

6. OT CARTER LOWE

Moved up: 79 spots One of the four new five-stars in this rankings update, Lowe displays all the traits college coaches are looking for in standout offensive tackle prospects. He has the size, length, athleticism, lateral agility and technical skills to dominate the competition. Lowe, an Ohio State commit, will continue to add strength as he physically matures, which should allow him to take his pass blocking skills to the next level. The way Lowe is able to win at the point of attack and then get to the second level of the defense to find another defender to block is awfully impressive.

*****

7. DT MAXWELL ROY

Moved up: 72 spots The combination of quickness, power and technical skills Roy brings to the field make it very difficult for offensive linemen to slow him down. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Roy is at a stage in his development where he's able to overpower offensive linemen using brute strength and leverage or slip by them using advanced hand techniques and natural quickness off the line of scrimmage. He does a good job keeping offensive linemen from setting their hands and anchoring down against him. Roy is one of the more active interior defensive linemen in this class and it's not surprising he's one of the more heavily recruited players at his position this year. Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Duke are his top contenders.

*****

8. DT TRENT WILSON

Moved up: 71 spots Wilson was previously one of the top-ranked players in this class but slipped down the rankings after a minor knee injury that kept him out most of his junior season. As it turns out, Wilson returned in the second half of his junior season and showed many of the skills and traits that made him one of the highest-rated interior defensive linemen in this class. Wilson is every bit the 6-foot-3, 275 pounds he's listed at and what makes him such a difficult matchup for offensive linemen is his combination of quickness and strength at the snap. On some plays, Wilson is in the backfield before offensive linemen are able to get a hand on him. He does a good job collapsing the pocket but he is also the type of defensive lineman who's able to shoot gaps and get penetration. Wilson’s resurgence will be something to monitor as this ranking cycle continues.

*****

9. WR JAYVAN BOGGS

Moved up: 69 spots There are plenty of big-time receivers in South Florida but Boggs looks like he could be the next one up. The Ohio State commit had a prolific junior season, tallying 1,500 receiving yards on 93 catches and scoring 24 times. Boggs isn't a blazer on the outside but he has plenty of speed, which he maximizes with outstanding route running skills. His frame is a little bit blocky but he has plenty of strength to deal with the more physical defensive backs he comes across. Boggs has tremendous hands and quarterbacks love finding him on crossing routes where he's able to show off his run after the catch skills. The strength that Boggs brings to the field makes it very difficult for defenders to get him to the ground.

*****

10. CB DALLAS GOLDEN