The new 2025 Rivals250 has been released and there are a lot of new names to get familiar with. Many of these players will be household names in a few years when they're playing at the college level but here are a few college football fans should get to know now.

Teammates with top 30 prospect Jonah Williams, Simpson stands out in his own right. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds with the basketball background, Simpson has sky high potential as a defensive end. He plays with great strength and his long arms really help him hold down the edge of the defense. Simpson may not be a big talker but he makes his presence known on the field with big hits and can be a consistent presence in the backfield. His recruitment is off to a bit of a slow start, but all the major Texas teams are in touch with him even if they haven't all offered yet. Texas Tech, Baylor, SMU and UTSA jumped at the chance to offer him early.

*****

Pettijohn is a versatile linebacker who could play inside or outside at the next level. At 6-foot-3, he has the size to be able to take on any offensive lineman who tries to get in his way but he also has the speed to be able to chase down ball carriers on outside runs or when they go out for a pass. Pettijohn's versatility should allow him to be an asset in coverage at the next level. As a blitzer, Pettijohn does a good job quickly getting into the backfield and disrupting the quarterback's timing and ability to deliver an accurate pass. Offers from around the country started to flow in this past season and it's likely he takes a look at programs from coast to coast before he pulls the trigger on a commitment.

*****

Thomas is a mauler of an offensive lineman with a mean streak and the toughness offensive line coaches love. He is able to keep most defensive linemen out of the backfield using a combination of quick feet, strength and a solid understanding of when to engage with his long arms. Thomas doesn't have much bad weight on his frame and should be able to see the field relatively early in his college career if he continues to physically progress at a consistent rate. As a run blocker, Thomas does a great job of running his feet and finishing his blocks. Florida State is pushing hard for the in-state offensive lineman, but he already has a fair share of suitors from around the country.

*****

Woodfork is another high-end prospect with a basketball background. The 6-foot-5 defensive end has a way of slipping by offensive linemen using a combination of hand techniques, balance and brute strength. At 220 pounds, Woodfork has plenty of room to grow over the next couple years and that should only help him become a more effective prospect. His recruitment is mostly limited to the in-state programs but it's only a matter of time before teams from around the country come calling.

*****

There is a lot to like about Longstreet's potential at the next level. The California native has good pocket awareness, showing the ability to slide away from pressure while delivering an accurate pass. Longstreet has the arm strength to fit passes into tight coverage on short, intermediate or deep passes. His release is on the longer side but the ball gets out of his hand quickly once he pulls the trigger. Longstreet is developing the ability to put touch on shorter passes that he doesn't need to fire into tight windows. He holds notable offers from Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon and Florida State.

*****

An early four-star prospect, McClary moved into the Rivals250 in this update and landed among the highest-ranked prospects at his position. At 6-foot-2, McClary has good size for an inside linebacker but it's his speed and athleticism that set him apart. He played both ways last season and his film is littered with clips of him taking handoffs and picking up big chunks of yards. McClary shows on the defensive side of the ball when he shoots running lanes, as a blitzer, and when he's chasing down running backs in the open field. His recruitment is wide open right now but look for Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia and many others to get him on campus throughout the process.

*****

Another outstanding receiver in a very deep 2025 class at the position, Montgomery is a taller outside receiver with a long stride who can make catches all over the field. He has great straight-line speed and should be able to take the top off of most defenses he'll see at the college level. As a route runner, Montgomery does a nice job of creating separation with sharp cuts and uses his body to box out defenders trying to knock down the pass. An LSU fan as a child, the Rhode Island transplant seems to like Penn State, Ohio State and Miami right now along with Georgia, which just recently offered.

*****

Morgan has a skillset that should allow him to play on either side of the ball at the next level. As a defensive back, the Tennessee native shows the ability to anticipate passes. He can get his hands on the ball or time up his hits to knock the ball out of a receiver's hands. Morgan isn't afraid to play physically with receivers while they're in their routes either. As a receiver, Morgan shows great burst off the line of scrimmage and can be a legitimate downfield threat. His offer sheet isn't very long but it features Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

*****

McNutt is an impressive safety prospect with self-reported 4.4 speed. That speed shows up on film and there are times he looks even faster thanks to his ability to jump passes thrown in his vicinity. McNutt, an Ohio State legacy, has outstanding burst, which helps him reach passes quarterbacks don't expect. He has a physical style of play and should be able to play near the line of scrimmage when asked to do so at the next level. The Buckeyes figure to be a major player in his recruitment but he does hold notable offers from Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

*****