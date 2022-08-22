Rivals Rankings Week: Top 10 countdown for 2023

It's another Rivals Rankings Week and this time we are focused on hoops. The updated 2023 Rivals150 and position rankings will be released this week, along with our first ranking for the 2025 class, albeit an abbreviated ranking. We tipped off the week today with a countdown of the top 10 players in the 2023 class, and Rivals Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy's take on each. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Monday: Top 10 Countdown Tuesday: 2023 Rivals150 released Wednesday: 2023 position rankings released Thursday: Initial 2025 ranking released Friday: Rivals Roundtable | Rankings Podcast *****

1. PF Xavier Booker (Michigan State commit)

Cassidy's Take: A bet on Xavier Booker in the top spot is a bet on the future, as the Michigan State commit has the highest pro ceiling of anyone in the class. His consistency needs to progress to match his potential, but the tools necessary to be a special player are there in spades. He’s not quite as battle-tested as the others in the top three, but we will learn plenty about the forward during the high school season and in all-star games. *****

2. SF Justin Edwards (Kentucky commit)

Cassidy's Take: A Kentucky commit, Justin Edwards took massive strides during the grassroots season and led Team Final deep into Peach Jam this July. He might be the most versatile player near the top and creates his own shot as well as nearly anyone in this class. *****

3. PG DJ Wagner

Cassidy's Take: DJ Wagner has been hot and cold as of late, but when he’s good, he’s great. When the uncommitted guard is going well, he is the premier scorer in the 2023 class and can take games over and bury opponents. He’s sometimes prone to inefficient shooting efforts, but he is a true three-level scorer that can hurt you from deep or take you off the dribble. *****

4. PG Isaiah Collier

Cassidy's Take: A big, strong guard that gets to his spots and dictates tempo, Isaiah Collier is a do-it-all floor general that can fill it up from deep as well as score at the bucket. His calling card, however, is his ability to facilitate. He routinely posts gaudy assist totals and makes creative decisions with the ball in his hands while avoiding being reckless. Collier remains uncommitted. *****

5. SF Mackenzie Mgbako (Duke commit)

Cassidy's Take: Mackenzie Mgbako packs high-level athleticism and is starting to become a more confident shooter. He dunks everything he catches near the basket and boasts some tremendous defensive versatility for a 6-foot-8 prospect. He’s been compared with Jason Tatum at times. Mgbako's length, quickness and ability to create space have placed him on NBA radars already. Mgbako is committed to Duke. *****

6. PG Robert Dillingham (Kentucky commit)

Cassidy's Take: Electric from the point guard spot, there are few players in the country quicker or more slippery than Robert Dillingham, a Kentucky commit. He plays at a breakneck pace without ever seeming out of control and can shoot the lights out from deep when he gets going. He finishes well at the rim and will become an even bigger threat scoring in the half court as he adds muscle. He boasts a tight handle that creates headaches for defenders as staying in front of him is a tall task. *****

7. SF Matas Buzelis

Cassidy's Take: Matas Buzelis is headed to the NBA’s G League, and it’s easy to see why as his size and skill set seem to be tailor-made for the professional game. He’s a long, creative playmaker that finishes well around the basket and shoots it relatively well from the outside as well. He’ll need to add muscle and become a more willing defender, but his tools scream pro. *****

8. C Aaron Bradshaw

Cassidy's Take: The 7-foot Aaron Bradshaw came into his own this summer, as everything began to click for him at the right time. He’s long been a menacing defensive presence, but the uncommitted prospect is now becoming a more assertive offensive weapon. Bradshaw boasts great hands and a solid-enough long-range jumper to keep defenses honest. He’s capable of stretching the floor and also routinely posts double-figure rebounding numbers. Louisville, Kentucky, UCLA and Texas are all involved. *****

9. SG AJ Johnson

Cassidy's Take: AJ Johnson breaks into the top 10 from his previous ranking of No. 27 and did so based on a summer that saw him emerge as a top-flight prospect with a long, athletic frame and a devastating change of pace. Johnson shot the ball well for the majority of the summer and is now looking like a true three-level scorer. Johnson remains uncommitted and is considering schools such as Louisville, USC, Texas, LSU and NC State in addition to the NBA’s G League. *****

10. PF Sean Stewart (Duke commit)

Cassidy's Take: There are few players in the county that play harder than the Duke-bound Sean Stewart, who rebounds as well as any player of his size and boasts elite athleticism. He gets up and down the floor in a hurry and terrorizes passing lanes with his long arms and quick feel. Stewart is capable of guarding multiple positions and is known for highlight-reel finishes at the rim. *****