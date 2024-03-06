Advertisement

Cassidy's Take: The new No. 1 prospect in 2026, California-based Brandon McCoy Jr. blends versatility, upside and production, as the five-star’s evolving frame, well-rounded skill set and quickly developing knack for shot-creation combines to create a massive pro ceiling. The 6-foot-4 guard holds offers from UCLA, Arizona, Kansas, USC and Oregon, among others. *****

Cassidy's Take: Tyran Stokes is as battle-tested a prospect as there is in the class, as the sophomore has managed to shine in both the Nike EYBL’s 17U division as well as at California's Prolific Prep, which plays a grueling national schedule. The 6-foot-7 forward’s size, athleticism, versatile scoring and advanced passing ability make him a lock to hang around the top of the Rivals150 for a long haul. Kentucky, UCLA, Kansas and Texas are among the schools involved with Stokes. *****

Cassidy's Take: The son of former Arizona and NBA star Gilbert Arenas, Alijah Arenas is a 6-foot-4 guard with quickness and long-range shooting ability that reminds of his famous father. He’s a lethal scorer from all three levels and is taking steps as a facilitator and defender, though both areas could stand to evolve further. Arizona is obviously worth watching in the five-star’s recruitment. So are UCLA, Kansas, Washington and Alabama, all of which have offered. *****

Cassidy's Take: A man among boys when compared physically to most prospects of his age, Caleb Holt is a bully on the floor and has a knack for using his big frame to absorb contact and finish through it when need be. Holt is incredibly athletic for his size, is a certifiable weapon in transition and capable of playing above the rim. His recruitment has a Southeastern feel, as schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Houston, Georgia and LSU are already heavily involved. *****

Cassidy's Take: Florida-based Alex Constanza jumped into the top five in this update and did so on the back of a sophomore season that saw him thrive at Ft. Lauderdale’s Westminster Academy. The 6-foot-8 wing comes equipped with versatility on both ends of the floor, as he can defend multiple positions and is a threat to score from anywhere. He’s become a more consistent rebounder and ball-handler as well. Florida, Florida State, Creighton, Alabama, Auburn and Illinois are among the five-star’s early offers. *****

Cassidy's Take: A sophomore year that showed Jason Crowe Jr. to be among the country’s most explosive and prolific scorers nudged the 6-foot-2 point guard into the top 10 from his previous ranking of No. 12. The California-based star continues to show progress as a facilitator but is very much a score-first prospect. UCLA feels like the early school to watch in his recruitment, but additional suitors are likely to line up this summer. *****

Cassidy's Take: Caleb Gaskins is a member of the most loaded high school team in America, but still managed to show his well-rounded skill set in spurts during limited minutes at Montverde Academy, never looking out of place among some of the best seniors in the country. Gaskins’ frame and mobility make him a tantalizing long-term prospect. He’ll take the next step as he becomes a more reliable shooter. Georgia, Florida State and Baylor are among Gaskins’ early offer *****

Cassidy's Take: A 6-foot-6 forward that can defend most guards and wings, Elijah Williams is the son of Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams. Williams is an excellent long-range shooter and also possesses the athleticism to play above the rim. His raw tools make him a threat to move further up this list as he adds polish, muscle and confidence. Arizona, Notre Dame, Oregon, Missouri and Washington are among the teams already involved with Williams. *****

Cassidy's Take: The Nigerian-born Ikenna Alozie played up at the 17U level in the EYBL last summer and will likely do so again this year. The 6-foot-4 guard is a high-level athlete and an impressive positional rebounder. He impacted games in a long list of ways for Arizona’s Dream City Christian this season. Alizone has only been in America for roughly two years and is quickly becoming more polished and versed in shot-creation. St. John’s, Arizona State, Kansas, Georgetown and Providence are among the schools that have already offered the budding star. *****