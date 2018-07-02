It's #RivalsRankingsWeek for the 2019 class, and we kick off the week of coverage with a video revealing the new top 10. There's been a few changes among the top 10 that will be sure to create a buzz.

On Tuesday, the full Rivals150 for 2019 will be released.

Thursday, we will move on to the top 10 of 2020, and Friday we will reveal the top 125 players from the 2020 class.

