The toughest ranking decision for me was ...

Jalen Green USA Basketball

Bossi: What to do with the top three of Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Anthony Edwards is easy for me to choose as the most difficult discussion in this update to 2020. Green established himself early on and is a freakish athlete and gifted offensive player who makes things look so easy that sometimes I feel like people don't realize the high degree of difficulty and skill doing what he does requires. Mobley is what the future of basketball is about with big men and could be a top NBA pick some day while Edwards is a scoring machine that backs down. I don't think you could go wrong with them in any order but I do like the order we have them in. Evans: How do we properly rank the top-five prospects in the 2020 class. While the class of 2019 is ehh, the 2020 class is chock full of talent up and down the rankings and that is only reflected further by Green, Mobley, Edwards, Scottie Barnes and RJ Hampton. In any given year, each of these talented prospects could receive the top billing in the rankings. There is still another two years to go before the 2020 class is put to bed but the storyline to watch in the coming months will be how the top-five settles and if anyone else can jump into it. McDonald: I loved Jaden Springer this summer. He's one of those prospects where you know what you are getting every time out. He's going to compete his tail off and produce. The one area I worry about with him is his shot. For him to take the next level as a player, he needs to become a better shooter. He could be right up there with the guards at the top of the class with a consistent jump shot.

The player I fear we have too low is ...

Bossi: I'm going to go with Isaiah Todd. Can't take away that he's about 6-foot-10 or so, moves fluidly and has the ability to play inside and out. As he matures physically and finds the right balance between jump shooting and playing around the rim, he could easily make his way back to THE top 10. 2020 is a tough class and the best players are producing, so the one way to make everybody take notice is do big numbers each and every time you hit the floor. Evans: Crazy to say it because he is the fourth ranked player in his class, but the transcendent abilities that Barnes boasts, his alpha-dog demeanor, continued growth spurt and progressions that he has made within recent months makes his spot in the updated Rivals150 worrisome. Barnes has to get his jumper a bit better but even that, his lone deficiency, has improved. He is an elite passer, an elite defender, and an alpha personality on the floor. Green, Mobley and Edwards are just so talented, but so is Barnes. There is going to be continued reconfiguring to the 2020 rankings in the months ahead and my fear of having Barnes a bit too low might be no more if he forces our hand with another year or two of development. McDonald: In our discussions, I've made it no secret who I would like to see No. 1 overall. Edwards should be the top player in the class. He's the best player in the class right now and he's the most likely to someday be an NBA All-Star. In the past year, he's become a much better and more consistent shooter, a better overall athlete, and he's a really good decision-maker with the ball as a lead guard.

The player I hope proves us right, and he is not too high, is ...

Ziaire Williams Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Bossi: The steps that Williams took between April and the end of July were gigantic. In April I saw a really intriguing wing prospect with size, skill and all around game but he wasn't overly physical and seemed a bit unsure of himself. Through May and June he got a little bit better in those areas and in July he was a total monster. The confidence he showed at the end of the summer was huge and I really felt he earned his way to elite status. Evans: Marjon Beauchamp has all of the tools to be special. The Pacific Northwest region has become known for tossing out five-star after five-star, only to see the respective prospect out-perform their initial ranking. Jaden McDaniels took the summer of 2018 by storm and next year, it could easily be Beauchamp. However, before he does, he has to become a more consistent producer and also garner the appropriate strength that would allow for him to produce regardless of who he might be facing. The thing about Beauchamp is, because of his size and raw talent, five months from now, he could be too low. McDonald: I probably wouldn't have gone as high with Jalen Johnson if it were completely up to me. Maybe I just caught him at the wrong times, but he didn't strike me as a top 10 prospect in my viewings this summer. I worry that he's trying so hard to be a point guard/primary ball handler instead of a forward that can handle the ball and make some plays that it's taking away from how good he can potentially be. He's been a hard one for me to figure out.

Which program is in position to make an early run at this 2020 class?