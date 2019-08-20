After an outstanding junior season couple with a phenomenal summer including a tremendous showing at The Opening, five-star defensive end Korey Foreman is the new No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class rankings, taking over the top spot from five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Brock Vandagriff. At a premium position like defensive end, there have been a handful of No.1 overall prospects at his position and many other highly-ranked players throughout the years dating back to 2002. Here is a look at the highest-ranked defensive ends in Rivals history: RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: Monday: Top 10 revealed Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed Wednesday: Rivals250 revealed Thursday: Position rankings revealed CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

Where does Foreman rank all-time versus the other No. 1 defensive ends? Where does the Corona (Calif.) Centennial standout stand among the top-rated players in Rivals history? We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to offer his thoughts.

FARRELL'S TAKE