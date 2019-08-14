Linebacker has proven to be one of the deepest positions in the 2020 recruiting class and five-star Justin Flowe has long been considered the top prospect at the position. A few other prospects have emerged that could challenge him for that top spot and the Rivals national analyst team discussed who (or if) any other linebacker could end up ahead of Flowe in the final rankings.

CASSIDY'S VIEW: DEREK WINGO

"Wingo was better than Flowe for one day at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, but we have to consider sample size. So while Wingo is a freakish athlete with a sky-high ceiling, it’s a stretch to assume he could topple Flowe at the top of the list based on one camp. That said, the gap has certainly closed and what happens this fall could determine if Wingo has a real chance of seizing the top spot at middle linebacker. At the very least, this has become something to keep an eye."

FRIEDMAN'S VIEW: TRENTON SIMPSON

"The race for the top linebacker spot is getting tighter and there are a number of candidates to overtake Flowe. There are plenty of things that make Flowe special, but it's his combination of size and speed that make him truly exceptional. That's what makes Auburn commit Trenton Simpson special, too. A true linebacker, as opposed to a hybrid linebacker/defensive end or edge rusher, Simpson has the size, physical nature, and speed to excel at the next level. It will take a lot for any linebacker to move Flowe off the top spot, but Simpson has as good a chance as any."

GORNEY'S VIEW: NOAH SEWELL

"The entire team of Rivals analysts saw both Flowe and Noah Sewell at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and they were very close in ability and impact - and on that day Sewell was arguably the better of the two. I’ve seen Flowe be so dominant so many times I’ve lost count and he is unstoppable in games, but Sewell is an incredibly impressive physical specimen at 260 pounds. For Sewell to move that well at that size, to cover that much ground and to be able to play sideline to sideline like he does really made an impression this summer. He was having so much fun at the Five-Star Challenge that he switched over to offense (he stars at running back in high school) and looked good there as well. Sewell is special and that’s why he’s a five-star right behind Flowe at this point."

SIMMONS' VIEW: QUANDARRIUS ROBINSON

