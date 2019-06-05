CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Jordan Banks

The new Rivals100 has been officially released and the debates have begun. While an extremely small percentage of college football prospects made the list, things remain fluid. It’s why, below, Rivals.com analysts take a look at what could change in the months ahead by highlighting a few players who could slide into the top 100 when the rankings are updated again next fall.

West/National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney: JORDAN BANKS

The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Los Angeles was loaded at the linebacker position, and Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell led the way. But right after those two superstars was Banks, a hard-hitting, big, mean and tough linebacker who could also put his hand in the ground and excel as a rush end. Banks moves well for his size, he can cover ground, he can drop in coverage or blitz and cause a lot of problems for the quarterback and running back. I really like Banks' game and how the four-star has developed over the last two years. He has the athleticism to stay at linebacker or the physical presence to play on the defensive line. He’s always around the ball and he has a great motor. That’s why Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others are highly interested.

Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons: ROYDELL WILLIAMS

Williams is a prospect I saw a couple of times last season. I liked him then, but the more I saw his film, and after seeing him live in the spring, I like him much more than I did six or seven months ago. He looks a little quicker, he is in great shape and he is a back who can play all three downs at the next level. He has good vision, he has the body to play in the SEC and the Alabama commit has been rising up my personal list. He is a back I will definitely see again in the fall, and Williams could make that jump into the Rivals100 at a later date. There are not too many better than him in this class.

Southeast Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy: LEONARD MANUEL and THAIU JONES-BELL