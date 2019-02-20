Rivals Rankings Week: Who may land in next Rivals250 update?
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
The newest installment of the Rivals250 for the Class of 2020 was unveiled. There has been some shakeup among risers and fallers, including some that find themselves on the wrong side of the top 250. Our Rivals analysts weigh in on some of the top prospects who are currently ranked outside the Rivals250 who could make their way inside by the end of the recruiting cycle.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK:
Monday: Top 10 revealed
Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed | Mind of Mike | New five-stars
Wednesday: Rivals250 revealed | Analysts roundtable
Thursday-Friday: Updated position rankings
Saturday: Team rankings analysis
Sunday: Updated state rankings
Lutheran North head coach Carl Reed has been singing Itayvion Brown’s praises since last off-season, which was prior to the first time Brown ever suited up for the Crusaders. After transferring to Lutheran North in 2017, Brown had to sit his entire sophomore year. While that set back his recruitment, it apparently did not set back his development.
Brown emerged this past fall and lived up to Reed’s praises, debuting as a four-star in the post-junior season update. That debut may have been even higher except for a few questions we will want to get answered over the next year, the first of which is position. Currently Brown is listed as an athlete prospect because several positions are possible in his future. It will all depend on physical development and how that development affects attributes like speed, quickness and athleticism. As a junior Brown played wide receiver and linebacker and showed Power Five potential at both positions, but tight end and/or defensive end could come into play depending on his physical progression over the next year. When those questions are answered, Brown could be moving into Rivals250 territory. -- Josh Helmholdt, Midwest Recruiting Analyst
With a loaded group of Texans falling on the wrong side of the 250 marker, there’s a few deserving candidates here. Prince Dorbah, Damieon George and Princely Umanmielen all came to mind, but I envision Alec Bryant emerging as one of the best edge-rushers in not only the state, but the country when we visit the rankings at the end of the cycle. Bryant, who pledged out-of-state to LSU on Monday evening, has great burst off the line of scrimmage and is relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback. I love his closing speed and his role in stopping the run. If Bryant can refine his technique, he can excel as a pass-rusher all across the defensive front. -- Sam Spiegelman, Texas and Louisiana Recruiting Analyst
Xavier Carlton is one of the best-looking defensive ends in the 2020 class with incredibly long arms and athleticism that is not normally seen at the position. I saw him last year at the Bay Area Rivals Camp and he had some dominant reps that helped move him up the early rankings. Top programs have also taken notice, too, as offers have poured in and the Modesto (Calif.) Christian standout now has 22 of them.
I could easily see Carlton moving into the Rivals250 by signing day. He does need to develop a little physically to fill out his long frame but he has all the tools college coaches are looking for - length, athleticism, versatility - and he’s a smart player who took to coaching at the camp. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Carlton keep moving up the charts throughout the rankings cycle. -- Adam Gorney, West Coast Recruiting Analyst