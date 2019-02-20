CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Alec Bryant Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Lutheran North head coach Carl Reed has been singing Itayvion Brown’s praises since last off-season, which was prior to the first time Brown ever suited up for the Crusaders. After transferring to Lutheran North in 2017, Brown had to sit his entire sophomore year. While that set back his recruitment, it apparently did not set back his development.

Brown emerged this past fall and lived up to Reed’s praises, debuting as a four-star in the post-junior season update. That debut may have been even higher except for a few questions we will want to get answered over the next year, the first of which is position. Currently Brown is listed as an athlete prospect because several positions are possible in his future. It will all depend on physical development and how that development affects attributes like speed, quickness and athleticism. As a junior Brown played wide receiver and linebacker and showed Power Five potential at both positions, but tight end and/or defensive end could come into play depending on his physical progression over the next year. When those questions are answered, Brown could be moving into Rivals250 territory. -- Josh Helmholdt, Midwest Recruiting Analyst

With a loaded group of Texans falling on the wrong side of the 250 marker, there’s a few deserving candidates here. Prince Dorbah, Damieon George and Princely Umanmielen all came to mind, but I envision Alec Bryant emerging as one of the best edge-rushers in not only the state, but the country when we visit the rankings at the end of the cycle. Bryant, who pledged out-of-state to LSU on Monday evening, has great burst off the line of scrimmage and is relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback. I love his closing speed and his role in stopping the run. If Bryant can refine his technique, he can excel as a pass-rusher all across the defensive front. -- Sam Spiegelman, Texas and Louisiana Recruiting Analyst

