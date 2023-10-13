Jason Brown - Washington

It is a massive weekend in Seattle as Washington hosts Oregon and this is right up Brown’s alley. Michigan State was considered the frontrunner for the four-star running back from Seattle O’Dea but with the coaching upheaval there this could end up being a race between the Huskies and the Ducks. This weekend’s visit down the road could end up being a major piece of the puzzle if Brown ends up at either of the Pacific Northwest schools.

*****

Kameryn Fountain - South Carolina

The four-star defensive end from Atlanta Booker T. Washington surprised some people when he committed to USC in early June after a great visit, but haven’t we seen this story before? A Southeast prospect takes an enjoyable trip to the coast and commits, only to consider others later in his recruitment? Maybe Fountain stays committed to the Trojans but South Carolina has not stopped recruiting him and now gets him on campus this weekend. Position coach Sterling Lucas has worked wonders before, and Fountain is a top flip target.

*****

CJ Jackson - LSU

After a months-long commitment to Georgia Tech, the four-star defensive end from Tucker, Ga., is taking his first visit to LSU this weekend and it could be a big one. Other Southeast programs and maybe even some others around the country can be a player here, but the Tigers get the first shot at him this weekend in what should be a great game.

*****

Jericho Johnson - Washington

Through the summer, the rumor was that Washington had a slight edge over Oregon and others in his recruitment. But after a visit to Oregon earlier this season the tide had turned and all the talk was about when the four-star defensive tackle from Northern California would end up picking the Ducks. When asked about if Oregon was the favorite, Johnson said, “We’ll have to find out.” Well, Johnson will find out a lot this weekend as the two favorites face off in Seattle and he will be in attendance.

*****

Dijon Lee - Washington

Arizona, USC and Washington are the three early frontrunners for the 2025 four-star cornerback who has Georgia and Texas moving up as well after recent offers. The Trojans have the edge for the Mission Viejo, Calif., standout but the Huskies have done incredibly well with long, athletic cornerbacks over the years and the environment should be phenomenal in Seattle this weekend. USC looks best but Washington could really move up with a great performance.

*****

George MacIntyre - Tennessee

Alabama, LSU and Tennessee have been the three frontrunners early in MacIntyre’s recruitment, and if LSU is going all-in on five-star Bryce Underwood then the Vols should like their chances even more with the in-state four-star quarterback. Coach Josh Heupel is very involved in this recruitment and MacIntyre is a tall, lanky quarterback who’s also a phenomenal athlete. A big showing against a strong defense this weekend could help the Vols with MacIntyre, but Alabama is probably right there as well.

*****

David Sanders - North Carolina

Georgia is believed to have the edge for the 2025 five-star offensive tackle, with Clemson, Alabama and others involved. But let’s not forget about North Carolina because the Tar Heels are only about two hours away, they’re playing great football and the relationships in Chapel Hill are coming together. North Carolina is still the outlier here but a convincing win over Miami might help things.

*****

Jalewis Solomon - South Carolina

Could it be this simple? The four-star athlete from Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County committed to Auburn over South Carolina in early August only to back off that pledge about two months later. Now Solomon is returning to Columbia this weekend as an uncommitted prospect again and the Gamecocks look primed to land his commitment at some point. Florida State and others are involved, but it would be very surprising to not see him in the South Carolina class.

*****

Bryce Underwood - LSU

He’s baaaack. The 2025 five-star quarterback has taken a liking to LSU in a big way and it feels like the Tigers and Michigan are way out in front in his recruitment. Stay home and play for the Wolverines or go to the SEC and play for coach Brian Kelly and position coach Joe Sloan? Being in Baton Rouge to experience that atmosphere - and it’s a night game - could be compelling.

*****

Elyiss Williams - Florida State