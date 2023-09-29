Kobe Black - Texas

Texas has long been considered the frontrunner in Black’s recruitment, so what’s taken so long for the high four-star cornerback to make his pledge? Texas A&M is making a push and others could be involved but the Longhorns are still very much the team to beat for the Waco (Texas) Connally standout. A weekend around committed players and other elite recruits could further cement it.

*****

KJ Bolden - Auburn

Bolden’s recruitment has gotten even more interesting following his Florida State commitment in early August. The five-star safety from Buford, Ga., had UGA gloves on at a recent game and now he’s headed back for another trip this weekend to Auburn to see the Tigers take on the Bulldogs. Auburn was getting very involved with Bolden leading up to his decision and UGA remains a major player. It’s something to monitor.

*****

Ny Carr - Auburn

Following his decommitment from Georgia in recent days, the high four-star receiver is expected at Auburn as the Tigers, Miami, Florida and Tennessee are among the first wave of schools to get involved again. Georgia remains a contender, so a big offensive showing this weekend wouldn’t hurt the Bulldogs, but as of now this looks like an Auburn-Miami battle.

*****

DeAndre Carter - Texas

The massive four-star offensive lineman from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei could head to the Georgia-Auburn game this weekend since he’s committed to the Tigers, but instead he’s headed to Texas. Days after Mater Dei offensive line mate Brandon Baker chose the Tigers, Carter will be in Austin and position coach Kyle Flood is definitely making a major run at him. There’s been no hint of a flip but Carter keeps everything pretty quiet.

*****

Jordon Davison - Colorado

Texas seems to have the edge for the 2025 five-star running back and he will join a bunch of his teammates in Boulder this weekend for Colorado’s big game against USC. Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and others are involved with Davison, who’s going to give the Buffaloes a close look and have a chance to see USC in person again as well. It should be a dynamic atmosphere at Colorado with elite recruits and celebrities showing up - LeBron James and Jay Z among others are expected - so we’ll see if Colorado has a shot following this weekend’s trip.

*****

Chris Ewald - Auburn

When asked if Auburn was coming hard after the Michigan commit, Ewald’s response was “very,” so the Tigers are clearly not giving up in the pursuit of the 2025 high four-star defensive back from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna. Miami is also making a major run at Ewald and that’s definitely one to watch as well since some teammates are committed there, but the 2025 standout keeps visiting Auburn and seems to love it more each time.

*****

Nicholas Marsh - Colorado

Marsh committed to Michigan State only to back off that pledge and then recommit to the Spartans over Penn State, Kansas and Pitt. But now there is coaching upheaval in East Lansing, so the four-star receiver from River Rouge, Mich., is visiting Colorado this weekend. The environment should be phenomenal in Boulder, and with the uncertainty surrounding the Michigan State coaching situation, Deion Sanders might be the welcome Marsh needs to look more at the Buffaloes.

*****

Dakorien Moore - Texas

Back again? The 2025 five-star receiver seems to be flip-flopping visits between Texas and LSU and since he’s committed to the Tigers it can only be seen as good news that the Duncanville, Texas, standout keeps returning to Austin. He will be back in town this weekend with five-star commit and Duncanville teammate Colin Simmons, which certainly won’t hurt, either.

*****

Devin Sanchez - Oklahoma

The 2025 five-star cornerback has a top 10, but Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama and Texas are the teams he’s talked about most regularly, so getting to Norman is important this weekend. The defense looks far better this season and Iowa State is not exactly an offensive juggernaut that will post big numbers this weekend. That top group is all within striking distance, so it should be an important few days in Norman.

*****

Jordan Seaton - Tennessee