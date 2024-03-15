Spring break is rolling across the country so it’s a lighter visit weekend but there are still a bunch of top prospects hitting the road this weekend. Here are the most interesting ones to Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney: THIS SERIES: Five notable visits for top East Coast prospects | Mid-South | Southeast | Midwest

JULIAN LEWIS - Georgia and Auburn

The five-star quarterback who remains committed to USC was back on the road at Georgia on Thursday as the Bulldogs remain the biggest threat to the Trojans in his recruitment. Coach Kirby Smart has definitely made Lewis a top priority and he’s pouring a lot of attention into the Carrollton, Ga., standout. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is telling everyone he’s taking over the offense this season and with such a strong WR recruiting class in 2024, Lewis is making a return trip to The Plains.

*****

OUSMAKE KROMAH - Auburn

The four-star running back from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County does not talk about his recruitment much so it’s still up in the air which programs have made the biggest impact but Georgia is definitely up there and now it looks like Auburn will have its shot. Kromah is really talented and a big, physical back with speed but he’s also really quiet so maybe the Tigers could sneak in here and surprise.

*****

DARRELL JOHNSON - Georgia

Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, UCF, Florida and Texas A&M round out the frontrunners for Johnson but he’s taking his all-important visit to Georgia this weekend and if the Bulldogs offer then some believe that could be the pick. The Eastman (Ga.) Dodge County four-star linebacker is planning a March 20 commitment date with the Crimson Tide and the Seminoles having an edge in his recruitment but everything could change if Georgia offers over the weekend.

*****

DIJON LEE - Georgia

USC, Washington, Alabama and others remain serious contenders for the high four-star cornerback from Mission Viejo, Calif., but getting to Georgia - especially with position coach Donte Williams there - could be huge in Lee’s recruitment. A lot of top prospects have talked highly of Williams and Travaris Robinson (who came over from Alabama) as a dynamic duo in the secondary. Lee should see it first-hand over the weekend.

*****

JACKSON CANTWELL - Georgia

The 2026 five-star offensive tackle has been highly complimentary of all his visits over many months as Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska and others have impressed him. But that has also made it difficult to figure out exactly which program stands out the most to the Nixa, Mo., standout. This weekend, the elite offensive tackle will be at Georgia as the Bulldogs have a big opportunity to make a lasting impression for someone who has all the physical qualities and pedigree to be an elite offensive tackle for many years.

*****

MASON SHORT - Georgia

After backing off an early Alabama pledge following Nick Saban’s retirement, Georgia has definitely circled back on the big offensive lineman from Evans, Ga. A lot of people were surprised that Short did not commit to the Bulldogs in the first go-around and while Clemson has also thoroughly impressed him in his recruitment, Georgia is a program to watch especially if things go well this weekend.

*****

DAVID SANDERS JR. - Georgia

Clemson is making a serious push especially after another recent visit. Tennessee could be a sneaky dark horse in Sanders’ recruitment. South Carolina, Alabama and Ohio State are also very much in the mix. But Georgia could have the edge in the five-star offensive tackle’s recruitment and he’s going to be back in Athens this weekend. Sanders is definitely serious about other schools but the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout knows full well the development and elite nature in Athens and it could be a big draw.

*****

LAMONT ROGERS - Missouri

There has been so much talk around Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas and others in Rogers’ recruitment that Missouri has been a little overlooked but the Tigers shouldn’t be. The Mesquite (Texas) Horn standout has gotten more and more interested in the Tigers throughout his recruitment - along with five-star OL Michael Fasusi and others - and while others could still have an edge, Rogers will be in Columbia this weekend to get a better feel for the program.

*****

BO JACKSON - Penn State

Maybe Ohio State is way out in front for the four-star running back but things could get really interesting with Jackson, five-star running back Jordon Davison and others with position coach Tony Alford leaving Ohio State for Michigan. Penn State has continued to pursue the Cleveland four-star and its running back tradition could make things really interesting as the Nittany Lions have their shot this weekend.

*****

BEAR TENNEY - Utah