A busy weekend of visits is coming up in recruiting. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at 10 recruiting visits that are of most interest nationally.

ZIYARE ADDISON - Florida State

Just a few days ago, the four-star offensive tackle from Riverview (Fla.) Sumner announced his top 12, but Florida State is definitely one of the front-runners. From some of the people around Addison this offseason, they think he could be one of the best offensive tackles in the class so while Oregon, Miami and many others are involved, it’s big that Addison is headed to Tallahassee this weekend.

CALEB CUNNINGHAM - Florida State

The elite four-star receiver visited Mississippi State earlier in the week as the Bulldogs are definitely a front-runner for the Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County standout. Cunningham could definitely stay home – he lives about 30 minutes away – and play for coach Jeff Lebby. LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and others are involved, and the Seminoles will get a shot to impress him in the coming days.

JORDON DAVISON - Alabama

Ohio State has been considered the favorite but that was before position coach Tony Alford left for Michigan. The Buckeyes are still very much a contender but Alabama has been a mainstay in the five-star’s recruitment and he’ll get an entire weekend with the new staff in Tuscaloosa. Texas is another to watch, among others, but this could be a big step for Alabama, which just landed his Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei teammate Abduall Sanders.

JAIME FFRENCH - Florida State

After an early commitment to Alabama didn’t work out once coach Nick Saban retired, Ohio State and Florida State have emerged as the front-runners while Tennessee has recently piqued his interest as well. There is a strong belief that the Buckeyes are way out in front for Ffrench but there’s no question the Seminoles still intrigue him a lot. They could make up ground with a great visit to Tallahassee this weekend.

NOAH GRUBBS - Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State

It’s going to be a busy weekend for the 2026 four-star quarterback from Lake Mary, Fla., as Grubbs is visiting Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State in the coming days. It could be a crucial swing for Grubbs as he’s not feeling pressure to commit yet but there are 2026 quarterbacks formulating his top programs. There has been talk of Florida having an edge but this Midwest tour is definitely big.

DIJON LEE - Alabama

Georgia, Alabama, USC and Washington are the four front-runners for the high four-star cornerback from Mission Viejo, Calif., and the Bulldogs are definitely leaving a massive impression, especially after a recent visit to Athens and having position coaches Donte Williams and Travaris Robinson there. That makes this trip to Tuscaloosa even more important as Lee liked coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff when they were at Washington and that could move the Crimson Tide even higher if things go well.

DEREK MEADOWS - Notre Dame

Over the last few weeks, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and others have offered the great-looking four-star receiver as some national events have given him more exposure. But Notre Dame is still considered the team to beat in his recruitment – and maybe by a wide margin – as he heads back to South Bend this weekend. The Irish already have three receiver commitments but Meadows would be the biggest in every way.

DAVID SANDERS - Alabama

The top-rated five-star offensive tackle in the 2026 class is headed to Alabama this weekend and while Clemson and Georgia have made huge impressions recently, the Crimson Tide’s new coaching staff will get their shot. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout has been interested in Alabama since the start of his recruitment but it does seem like it has some ground to make up as the Bulldogs and the Tigers have moved ahead.

CAMERON SPARKS - Tennessee

Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, Miami and Michigan make up the top six for Sparks but the Volunteers have been a major contender since his recruitment started and he’ll be in Knoxville this weekend. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School standout, who can play on either side of the ball, sees a big opportunity at Tennessee.

TALYN TAYLOR - Georgia