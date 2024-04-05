Another busy weekend of visits is coming up in recruiting. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at 10 recruiting visits that are of most interest nationally.

JORDON DAVISON - Texas

After major visits to Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan, the five-star running back will be returning to Texas for its massive junior day and this is where things could get particularly interesting. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout has an outstanding relationship with position coach Tashard Choice and that will be in focus this weekend. Ohio State hiring former Oregon RB coach Carlos Locklyn could push the Buckeyes even further up Davison’s list but the Longhorns will have a big shot this weekend.

HUSAN LONGSTREET - Auburn

Leading up to his decision later this month, Texas A&M has been seen as the clear front-runner in his recruitment and Longstreet didn’t necessarily deny that at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles only weeks ago. That might still be the case but many now believe Auburn is quickly skyrocketing up his list and he’s expected back this weekend for A-Day. Visits to Ole Miss and Oregon have also happened in recent weeks but this feels like a two-team race heading into his choice in a few days.

DAKORIEN MOORE - Texas

The five-star receiver from Duncanville, Texas, has been committed to LSU since August and continues to show love to the Tigers but Texas is not giving up. Moore is also giving the Longhorns a serious look in his recruitment as well. This really feels like a two-team race until the end.

RILEY PETTIJOHN - Texas

Texas is considered the big front-runner for the standout four-star linebacker and he’s coming back to campus this weekend. Florida State and others hosted the McKinney, Texas, recruit who’s ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker in the 2025 class. It could only be a matter of time that the Longhorns land his commitment but others won’t give up.

NATE ROBERTS - Ohio State

Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ole Miss and Penn State are the front-runners for Roberts and the feeling has been that the Buckeyes are still positioned best to land his commitment. That’s why it’s so important that he’s returning to Columbus this weekend as Oklahoma is the biggest threat by far, especially since he’s from down the road in Washington, Okla. Oregon would be the dark horse but this feels like an Oklahoma-Ohio State battle into decision day.

TALYN TAYLOR - Notre Dame

Georgia could be really tough to beat for the high four-star receiver from Geneva, Ill., especially after another recent visit to Athens as he’s been blown away by the quality product coming out of that program. But if Taylor decides to stay in the Midwest, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State are all battling it out for him and the Irish will get their shot again this weekend.

JUSTUS TERRY - Alabama

Just a few weeks after a surprise commitment to USC during a visit to Los Angeles, Terry was supposed to visit Georgia but pushed that trip back until later. Still, the five-star defensive end is planning to visit Alabama this weekend and it’s definitely one to watch because the Crimson Tide were rumored to be the biggest threat to the Bulldogs before the Manchester, Ga., standout picked the Trojans.

WINSTON WATKINS JR. - Ohio State

Early commitments to Texas A&M and Colorado did not work out so the five-star receiver from Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy has reset everything and has a long list of programs involved. Watkins was at Syracuse last weekend and loved his time there as coach Fran Brown and his staff poured it on. Now it will be Ohio State’s turn – as the Buckeyes’ receivers room sells itself – and Watkins has a very strong relationship with position coach Brian Hartline and others in Columbus.

JONAH WILLIAMS - Texas

A lot of talk has centered around Oklahoma being the front-runner in Williams’ recruitment and the Sooners could be really tough to beat. Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oregon and others remain very involved, along with Texas. The Longhorns might have some room to make up with the Galveston (Texas) Ball standout – who could play safety or linebacker – so that’s why this weekend’s trip is so important.

MARCUS WIMBERLY - Oklahoma