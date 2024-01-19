It is another busy weekend across the country with high school and transfer prospects crisscrossing the country. Here is a look at the 10 biggest visits of the weekend as recruiting news continues to ramp up.



Advertisement

JACKSON CANTWELL - Nebraska

Oklahoma is definitely a program to watch here with Missouri, Arkansas and many others as well but Nebraska has a fighting chance and will get him on campus this weekend. The 2026 five-star offensive tackle, whose parents competed in the Olympics, is from Nixa, Mo., but Cantwell’s mom is originally from Crete, Neb., about 30 mins away from Lincoln. Although some schools have emerged, Cantwell’s recruitment still feels pretty open.

*****

JARED CURTIS - Ohio State

Curtis will be in the running for the top quarterback in the 2026 class as that recruiting cycle plays out and this is a crucial visit to Ohio State for him. The Nashville (Tenn.) Christian School four-star was at Georgia last weekend but the feeling is that the Buckeyes have a big edge here and even though it’s early, Curtis could be getting closer to a decision.

*****

JORDON DAVISON - Texas

Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon and many others are very much in this race but Texas could have an edge in Davison’s recruitment right now so getting him back on campus will be a big deal. The five-star running back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei loves coach Steve Sarkisian and the offense and so much more about Texas plus the Longhorns have been recruiting him a lot. It looks like he’ll leave California for college and Texas is sitting pretty right now.

*****

JAIME FFRENCH - Florida State

Fresh off his decommitment from Alabama, French will be back at Florida State and the Seminoles were one of the favorites before his first pledge. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin four-star receiver loves the location and the trajectory coach Mike Norvell has the program going so Florida State is in a good spot here. Ohio State was also a top team for Ffrench and Texas A&M could be moving up as well.

*****

ELIJAH GRIFFIN - Florida

Can any team beat Georgia for the five-star defensive end from Savannah (Ga.) Christian as the Bulldogs especially have poured so much time and effort into Griffin’s recruitment? Clemson has a chance and now Florida is going to take its shot on Griffin, one of the best prospects in the 2025 class. The Gators have some serious room to make up but they’ll get a shot in Gainesville this weekend.

*****

JABBAR MUHAMMAD - Alabama

You thought the transfer portal was going to slow down? Not with all these coaching changes as tons of players at both Alabama and Washington especially have hit the portal in recent weeks after the coaching changes at both programs. Maybe no one is more important than Muhammad, one of the best portal cornerbacks available, and he will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend with his old coach Kalen DeBoer. Others are involved but watch the Crimson Tide here.

*****

NATE ROBERTS - Ohio State

His brother, Jake, just transferred to Oklahoma and the 2025 four-star tight end is also serious about the Sooners but this has been trending to Ohio State for some time. Getting him on campus this weekend will be huge and the Washington, Okla., standout could be inching closer to a decision. But with his brother playing for the Sooners and him being an in-state recruit, it’s at least something to watch.

*****

OWEN STREBIG - Notre Dame

Coming off a great visit to Wisconsin, which helped the Badgers in his recruitment, and with USC being a major contender, it’s crucial for Strebig to get back to Notre Dame this weekend. The Irish have been a front-runner since early in Strebig’s recruitment and getting more time with the coaching staff will be crucial. The Trojans are definitely a contender and meeting with Wisconsin’s new offensive line coach was big so Notre Dame has to reinforce itself this weekend.

*****

JONAH WILLIAMS - Texas

Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Ohio State are three other programs to keep an eye on when it comes to the five-star safety (who could grow into a linebacker) from Galveston (Texas) Ball. But Texas is definitely a major player as well. The early talk was that Williams was leaning toward staying closer to home so his family could see him play. But Austin might be the happy medium – less than a four-hour drive from home.

*****

RYAN WILLIAMS - Alabama