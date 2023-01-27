WHICH PLAYER ARE YOU MOST INTERESTED SEEING IN THE MCDONALD”S ALL-AMERICAN GAME SETTING?

Xavier Booker (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Michigan State commit Xavier Booker doesn’t play the constant national schedule as some of the other guys in the game, so getting a chance to see him side-by-side with other elite prospects in practices and the game itself will provide a rare opportunity of sorts. Booker’s upside is well-established, and it will be interesting to see how far he’s come since I last saw him in person. When his raw ability gives way to polished skill, he’s going to be an absolute force, and there’s no better setting to see how far he’s come.” – Cassidy “Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard plays high school ball in rural Kentucky, so the talent on his team and his opponent’s teams aren’t comparable to nearly every other kid on the list. However, Sheppard has always delivered on the 3SSB Circuit when playing against stiffer competition. The four-star guard plays with a high IQ and is a team-first player, so he doesn’t usually show out in camp settings on loaded rosters because he moves the ball more than he looks to score. But the McDonald’s All-American practices and game should provide a good setting for Sheppard to show off his skill set.” — Graf

WHICH PLAYER LEFT OFF THE ROSTERS DO YOU THINK BELONGS THERE MOST?

Layden Blocker (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“I’m always hesitant to discuss 'snubs' because nobody knows how difficult things like this are better than I do. No matter what you do, people are going to be unhappy and complain. That said, I think a pretty good case could be made for Arkansas commit Layden Blocker, who has thrived on big stages and spent the last two seasons thriving against top-flight competition at Sunrise Christian. He is currently a key cog on a team that is arguably among the best in the country. Blocker is a true two-way guard that does a little bit of everything on the floor. I’m looking forward to seeing him in an All-American setting.” – Cassidy “Caleb Foster’s body of work over the course of his high school career – and even this year – can’t go unnoticed when discussing who all was left out of the game. The future Duke Blue Devil has always scored at a high level and has played at the highest level of high school basketball in America. Foster produces offensively in a couple of different areas, but most notably he’s a quality outside shooter that can get hot in a hurry.” — Graf

WHICH PLAYER DO YOU THINK COULD SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY TO RAISE HIS RANKING EXPONENTIALLY?

Ron Holland (Rivals.com)