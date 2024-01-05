In 2024’s first installment of the Rivals Roundtable, analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan look ahead to some of the storylines that will shape the next year on the recruiting trail. The duo tackles questions about the closing gap atop the 2024 rankings, the recruitments of players with famous fathers and prospects that have made statements on the court.

WHICH OF THE MANY PROSPECTS WITH NBA FATHERS ARE YOU MOST INTERESTED IN FOLLOWING FROM A RECRUTIMENT STANDPOINT?

Kiyan Anthony

Cassidy: I’ve long been intrigued by the Kiyan Anthony recruitment. Any time you are dealing with the offspring of a star as bright as Carmelo Anthony, things are going to be interesting. This one seems to have extra intrigue based on the fact that Jim Boeheim is retired and not involved. Legacy only recruits seem like open-and-shut cases when the guy that coached dad is still in place, which isn’t the case here. Add in the fact that the family has ties to a number of other coaching staffs, including Florida State, and Adrian Autry’s program has a serious fight on its hands. I think there’s a faction of casual observers that feel like the younger Anthony is a near done deal to Syracuse based on vibes or whatever, but that certainly doesn’t feel like the case from people I’ve spoken with. We’ll see what happens, but, win or lose, there are going to be some tense moments in the Syracuse basketball offices in the year ahead. Jordan: I’ll have to say Bryce James because it can’t not be interesting when LeBron’s son is involved. Bronny’s recruitment was an absolute circus and he literally never talked to the media until the end of his senior year, so history tells us to hang on to our hats for round two. Ohio State has already extended Bryce an offer and Duquesne offered back in August. Even as a junior it’s clear that, developmentally, Bryce has a ways to go to be considered top tier, but from a mere circus perspective I’m intrigued to see the show.

*****

DO YOU STILL SEE COOPER FLAGG AS THE CLEAR NO. 1 PROSPECT IN THE 2024 CLASS AFTER THE TEAR NO. 2 OVERALL PROSPECT AIRIOUS BAILEY HAS BEEN ON AS OF LATE?

Cassidy: I don’t at all. Three months ago, I would have dismissed this kind of conversation with a hand wave. These days, things have changed. Airious Bailey has long had the same flavor of long-term upside as Cooper Flagg. but I think the injury that sidelined him as a junior stunted his development a bit. There was also an out-of-sight-out-of-mind situation that took hold. These days, Bailey’s potential is giving way to production. If I had to decide now, I’d still rock with Flagg at the top because his body of work is more wide-ranging and complete than Bailey’s. I don’t have to decide right now, however. I think we could be in for quite a discussion when we update rankings next month should things continue on their current trajectory. Jordan: No, it’s definitely more blurry because of Bailey. He’s just been in a dominant tear this year and I wrote a couple of weeks back that he doesn’t seem content with No. 2. He’s playing like a man on a mission and his versatility as a prospect at his size makes him impossible to stop. That said, I’m of the mindset that you have to take the top spot from someone and as good as Bailey has been, Cooper has been steady and dominant. His numbers aren’t as lofty because he plays on a traveling all-star team at Montverde, but he hasn’t missed a beat either. It will be interesting to see how the next month plays out with high-profile events around the country.

*****

WHICH PROSPECT HAS DONE THE MOST TO CHANGE YOUR PERCEPTION OF HIM THIS SEASON?

Kaden Magwood (Jason Jordan/Rivals.com)