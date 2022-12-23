1. AS WE HEAD TOWARD RANKINGS WEEK FOR THE CLASS OF 2023, WHAT’S YOUR HOTTEST RANKINGS TAKE?

Stephon Castle (Rivals.com)

“I get higher and higher on UConn signee Stephon Castle every time I see him in action. He’s playing like a top 10 talent and I’m not totally sure he won’t be in conversation for the top five before all is said and done. He seems to check every box as of late, even if he doesn’t blow you away with any one specific skill. Few prospects in this class can match his versatility on both ends of the floor, and if he continues to develop at his current pace there’s no reason why he can’t be a lottery pick. When we talk about do-it-all guys, we’re talking about guys like Castle. He’s a valuable commodity in the modern game” - Cassidy “There’s no clear-cut No. 1 player in the class, and this will be something we’ll have to evaluate into the spring. A lot of players have an argument to give themselves a chance to win that spot, but nobody has grabbed the bull by the horns. Current No. 1 Xavier Booker has offensive upside, but others have produced at a much higher level. Isaiah Collier and Justin Edwards are the main two players we are keeping an eye on for the top spot at this point, but we will be monitoring many players throughout the course of the season, with Matas Buzelis, Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner, Mackenzie Mgbako, Ron Holland and Dennis Evans all in the mix.” - Graf

*****

2. WITH THE 2023 CYCLE NEARING ITS CONCLUSION, WHICH PROSPECT HAS BEEN YOUR FAVORITE FROM A PERSONALITY STANDPOINT?

“I’ve always enjoyed my interactions with Georgetown commit Marvel Allen. There’s something to be said about a confident kid that knows exactly who he is at such a young age. Kids can sometimes rightfully get wide-eyed when they get a heap of recruiting attention, but it never seems to shake Allen, who always seems to have some kind of joke in store during every conversation. The Georgetown media will love Allen, as he’s pretty insightful. He also seems unlikely to turn into an overtrained cliche machine. Honorable mention to Texas-bound forwards Ron Holland, who, like Allen, makes a reporter’s job easy by being thoughtful and interesting even at times when it’s clear he’s tired of doing media. ” - Cassidy “I’ll go with Kentucky signee Rob Dillingham Jr. here. He’s fun to cover for all types of media. His pictures and videos always put up big numbers on Instagram and he’s never been shy in front of cameras. In interviews, he gives well thought-out answers and always has a laugh and a smile for reporters. On the court, he dazzles and makes jaw-dropping plays every time he has a basketball in his hands. The combination of skill, personality and social media presence makes him fun for fans to follow along.” - Graf

*****

3. WHICH 2023 PROSPECT HAVE YOU HAD THE MOST FUN WATCHING REGARDLESS OF HOW THEY PROJECT AS A PLAYER?