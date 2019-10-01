In today’s Rivals Ranking Question of the week, the team of analysts name one player from their region who is committed to a non-Power Five school who they’re convinced could be a star in college considering so many players in the NFL comes from those conferences.

ROB CASSIDY, Florida analyst

I have long said Tulane quarterback commit Michel Pratt, who I’ve been writing about since before he landed his first offer, is a Power Five-level player. The Green Wave is getting a steal when it comes to the South Florida passer, who boasts solid size and a strong arm. He’s off to a great start this season, showing further improvement and an upward trajectory. Pratt has the arm talent to be a star in New Orleans.

ADAM FRIEDMAN, Mid-Atlantic analyst

I’m a big fan of Old Dominion linebacker commit Malcolm Britt. Just under 6-foot-2 and at least 200-pounds by now, Britt plays much faster than his 40-time. He does a great job diagnosing plays quick and is a big-time hitter. I expect him to have a really nice career at Old Dominion.

ADAM GORNEY, West and national analyst

I have seen Jaden Casey numerous times this season and over the off-season and Fresno State is getting a legitimate Power Five quarterback. So much so that Alabama and other programs have stayed in contact and shown interest but Casey made an early commitment to the Bulldogs - and especially to coach Jeff Tedford - and he’s happily stuck with it. The Calabasas, Calif., quarterback loves Tedford’s track record with players at his position and the opportunity at Fresno State is an excellent one for Casey, who might take other visits but looks happy with his choice.

JOSH HELMHOLDT, Midwest analyst

Cincinnati has at least a half dozen Midwest prospects who could be highlighted here, but I'm going to go with a guy that not many are talking about. Akron East athlete Deshawn Jones can absolutely fly and he has shown excellent ball skills. Early in his career, Jones was more focused on basketball and that stunted his recruitment, but his focus is fully on football now. I like him best as a cornerback with his speed and willingness to be physical, but that speed also makes him a game-breaking threat with the football in his hands.

CHAD SIMMONS, Southeast analyst

Tucker Melton is a quarterback out of Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. that is committed to Bowling Green, and he will be a star. He has good size, he has a good arm and he is going to be put him in position to put up big numbers. He plays for a top high school program that won a state title a year ago and he was under-recruited. Melton is a great pick up for Bowling Green and he could be a steal for that program.

SAM SPIEGELMAN, Texas and Louisiana analyst

Over the summer, I caught a glimpse of a brute offensive lineman at LSU's elite camp. He stepped in at guard, then center, and continued to hold his own and grab the attention of the coaches as he battled some of the best defensive tackles in Louisiana, Texas and across the Southeast.

That was my first look at Connor Finucane, a converted defensive tackle who plays center, fullback, defensive end and guard for Catholic (Baton Rouge) High. Finucane had the attention of LSU and Alabama over the summer, and it would not be surprising to see either school offer late in this cycle. However, he's currently committed to Army after temporarily being committed to Louisiana Tech. He's physical, aggressive and a tireless worker, and whether he's at Army or Alabama, Finucane has all of the tools to succeed.

