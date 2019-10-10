The Rivals team of analysts have been out and about for months watching games. We ask which quarterback has impressed them the most and could be in line for a rankings bump when the analysts meet again after the season.

ROB CASSIDY, Florida analyst

So far so good for Florida commit Anthony Richardson, who is having the most consistent season of any of the major quarterback prospects in the state of Florida from a stat perspective. Richardson doesn't play the state's top-flight competition, but it's not as though he's at a tiny school either.

How the rest of the season plays out will dictate if he gets a bump in ranking, but he's certainly made enough noise to be worth monitoring. The numbers thus far are solid. If he keeps up his level of play, he'll move up. If not, he'll stay put. Nothing is set in stone just yet, as his evaluation will hinge on his senior film.

ADAM FRIEDMAN, Mid-Atlantic analyst

Caleb Williams had outstanding efforts in multiple games this season and as he heads into his conference season, even better things could be coming for the 2021 four-star who’s already currently ranked No. 14 in the country. He has displayed development in all areas of his game and he’s entering the discussion for being the best quarterback in the class. With that, there are going to be a lot of conversations about Williams possibly getting a fifth star in our next round of rankings after the season.

ADAM GORNEY, National and West analyst

A lot of the West quarterbacks I’ve seen this season are already highly-rated, but one that definitely deserves a significant bump up is four-star C.J. Stroud, who might be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. The Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., standout has nice size, he’s athletic but prefers to sit in the pocket and dissect defenses that way although he can get out and make things happen with his feet. He reminds me of Spencer Sanders or - dare I say - a poor man’s Justin Fields, especially since Stroud just got offered by Ohio State.

JOSH HELMHOLDT, Midwest analyst

There is no one I am planning to push up from the quarterbacks I have scouted in-person this season, but there are a couple prospects I am very interested to get senior film and/or future in-person evaluations on. The first is four-star Jalen Suggs, who is also a five-star basketball prospect. I have seen and read a few items suggesting Suggs is having a strong senior campaign on the gridiron. The second is Cincinnati commit Evan Prater, who has a high ceiling. I am very interested to see his progression from junior season.

CHAD SIMMONS, Southeast analyst

Nebraska commit Logan Smothers would be that guy for me at this point. I have not see too many elite quarterbacks play yet this season, but when I saw Smothers, I saw real improvement. He is already a four-star outside of the Rivals250, but after re-evaluating him this fall, I see the signal caller out of Muscle Shoals, Ala., making a move into that group. His arm strength is much better, he is stronger and he is still very dangerous with his legs. Smothers has really taken that next step.

SAM SPIEGELMAN, Texas and Louisiana analyst

Hudson Card is the clear-cut QB1 in Texas. At the beginning of the cycle, I felt Card was a Rivals100 prospect. His film was incredible and you saw glimpses of what makes the future Longhorn so special. He has a strong arm, but what is more impressive is how accurate he is throwing all over the yard. In-person, Card showed off how mobile he is against Mansfield Timberview as he sliced up a very talented defense with his arms and legs. The future of Texas football is very bright with Card on the way. As it stands now, Card should leap Haynes King -- who drew a lot of buzz in the offseason -- as the top signal-caller in Texas.

