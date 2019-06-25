CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

QUARTERBACK MVP

Harrison Bailey

Bailey had a fantastic day dropping perfect passes throughout the camp, putting it right on receivers with pace when needed and taking something off when that was the right call as well. No quarterback had the consistency that the Tennessee commit showed throughout the day although it should be noted that all the quarterbacks were impressive. Bailey is noticeably lighter than he was around this time last season but his arm strength is still there and his ability to put the ball right where it needs to be nearly every time really stood out.

RUNNING BACK MVP

Robinson did not participate much in the 7-on-7 portion of the event but he was so dominant during individual drills and one-on-ones that it was not only clear he was the best running back at the event but also one of the best in the entire 2020 class. The four-star who’s currently ranked as the fourth-best RB nationally is so sudden and stellar when he cuts and runs routes and then he has hands as good as almost any receiver in the class. Robinson has great feet, great vision and he set up linebackers all day. Late in one-on-ones he wanted another challenge so he moved over to do them against defensive backs.

WIDE RECEIVER MVP

Marcus Rosemy

There was a good battle going for wide receiver MVP between Rosemy and Lavon Bunkley-Shelton but the nod goes to Rosemy because he caught a bunch of touchdowns during 7-on-7 play and he was so explosive and tough to defend during one-on-ones. The four-star prospect who’s ranked No. 12 at receiver made a strong case to move up because he didn’t just have a few flash plays. Rosemy was consistently good all day, caught every pass thrown his way and no cornerback had an answer for the Georgia commit.

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP

Aaryn Parks

Moving all across the offensive line, there was no drop-off in Parks’ dominance as he showed the ability to handle speedy edge rushers or powerful interior defensive linemen throughout the one-on-ones. The former Penn State commit who is serious about Oklahoma, Mississippi State and others had a devastating punch, he was physical and tough and he also played with enough finesse at times to make sure nobody got to his outside shoulder to beat him that way. The four-star prospect has position versatility and that makes him even more valuable at the next level.

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP

Jaquelin Roy

What stood out most all day about Roy is that he plays violent and fast and he has a relentless motor to attack the offensive linemen and get in the backfield. The former LSU commit did an excellent job of beating offensive linemen because of his speed and he also had great counter moves to win reps. The four-star prospect is listed at 310 pounds but he’s down to 285, still with incredible strength but now some extra speed to make him even better throughout the camp.

LINEBACKER MVP

Derek Wingo

This was an absolutely loaded position at the Five-Star Challenge and five-star Justin Flowe and four-star Noah Sewell were outstanding but as the day went on Wingo edged those two out as he had at least three interceptions along with pass deflections and he was great in coverage. Wingo, a former Penn State commit who is now pledged to Florida, seems to have gained size and length over the last year, he has incredible range and he’s always looking to make a play. The four-star has tremendous athleticism and he showed it off all camp.

DEFENSIVE BACK MVP

Jaylon Jones

There were a bunch of playmaking defensive backs and a lot of them had terrific days picking the ball off or getting pass deflections but nobody was as consistent throughout the camp as Jones, who has tremendous range and athletic ability. The Texas A&M commit has legitimate size, he got his hands on receivers to knock them off routes without being too physical and he was always staying right in the pocket of the receivers. The four-star was outstanding all day in a group that had a lot of standouts.

GATORADE AWARD WINNER

Isaiah Raikes