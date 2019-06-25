🎥 What was the biggest news coming out of media day at the Five-Star #RivalsChallenge? @RivalsWoody and @RivalsMike break it down 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7AY443WSXP — Rivals (@Rivals) June 24, 2019

Baker has been committed to the Tide since last fall, but that hasn’t stopped plenty of other programs from courting him in recent months. In the last month alone, Baker has visited LSU and Georgia Tech, and Tennessee is also heavily involved as well. Despite the trips, Baker has said he’s not wavering from Alabama. But could a push from in-state Georgia change things? Baker is likely to take officials in the fall and is one to watch.

Diggs committed to Texas A&M in early May, surprising some by pledging to the Aggies despite living in New Jersey. The Garden State isn’t exactly a pipeline state for Texas A&M, but it shows the high regard the staff holds Diggs in that it would reach across the country and make him a priority. But Diggs hasn’t shut down his recruitment in the months since, and actually came to Atlanta after an official visit to Penn State. In recruiting the old adage says to “follow the visits” and Diggs has been to Happy Valley a number of times in the last year. The Nittany Lions are likely to keep pushing, even if he says he’s solidly committed.

When it comes to underclassmen in the state of Florida, fans of recruiting often say the first commitment it just the start of a prospect’s recruitment. So despite Collins having pledged to The U last September, fans of schools from around the country are still keeping a close eye on his recruitment. As far as the biggest threat to flip him now? Florida is a major factor and the Gators continues to push to get him on campus and on their commitment list. Whether he flips or not, the drama isn’t over for Collins, who is still likely to take several visits before now and when it’s time to sign in 2021.

Janvier is a perfect example of the rule mentioned above in reference to Collins, as he committed to Louisville as an underclassmen before backing off that commitment and ending up in Florida’s class. Could it possibly happen a third time? Right now, Janiver is content as a Gator, but a push from other programs could shake things up. Should a school like Alabama enter the picture or other programs push, Janvier could take a look around. The fact that he’s already decommitted once is enough to make Gators fans a little anxious, even if he’s not likely to flip.