Jaylon Smith (AP Images)

The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 25, an event that has hosted some of the best high school prospects in the country since its inception in 2012. Could someone make history and put in the top performance ever this year? We take a look at each position continuing at linebacker and see who could make that push. RELATED: Who could push for best QB? | RB? | WR? | TE? | DL? MORE: Five-Star Challenge roster

THE BEST

In 2012, at our first Five-Star Challenge, linebacker Jaylon Smith showed off his length and ability to move sideline to sideline. Smith was the only player who could cover tight end O.J. Howard and he also did a good job against some talented running backs. Smith, from Indiana, was a five-star heading into the event but moved up in the minds of many after his outstanding performance. He also showed off an amazing motor and went on to have a great career at Notre Dame.

THE BEST CHANCE