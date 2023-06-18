Rivals100 OL: ‘I loved everything’
AUBURN | DeAndre Carter went on a cross-country trip for his first official visit.
It was well worth it for the Rivals100 offensive tackle from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif.
“It went really good. I loved it a lot,” said Carter of his Auburn official. “My first time being here, pretty much everything stood out. It was a very big eye-opener. It was very big family oriented.
“I love the coaches, love their energy, love what they want to do with the program. I loved everything.”
Carter, 6-foot-5 and 345 pounds, said the visit has put the Tigers at or near the top of his list.
“They shot pretty high up,” he said. “I really loved it here. It was really nice. They’re definitely up at the top somewhere.”
Carter named Michigan State, Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Michigan as other schools near the top of his list. He’s not set a definitive date for a decision.
“I’m thinking sometime around season,” he said. “I’m not sure before, during or after. I’m definitely not going to rush it.”
One plus for Auburn is Carter has family in the Birmingham area.
“I feel like I could fit in pretty nicely,” he said. “I was talking with some of the players that are currently here and they’re talking about how I could come in and help out early on. I meshed with them pretty good just hanging out.”
Auburn’s coaches likes his versatility.
“The coaches said I have the athletic ability to play tackle and with my frame and how strong I am, I could play guard as well,” said Carter.
Carter has set officials to Michigan State June 23 and Texas Sept. 30. He’s also unofficially visited a number of top programs this spring and summer including USC, UCLA, California, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.
He is ranked 4-star and the nation’s No. 79 overall prospect and No. 7 offensive tackle by Rivals.