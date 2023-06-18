AUBURN | DeAndre Carter went on a cross-country trip for his first official visit. It was well worth it for the Rivals100 offensive tackle from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. “It went really good. I loved it a lot,” said Carter of his Auburn official. “My first time being here, pretty much everything stood out. It was a very big eye-opener. It was very big family oriented.

Carter will officially visit Michigan State next weekend. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“I love the coaches, love their energy, love what they want to do with the program. I loved everything.” Carter, 6-foot-5 and 345 pounds, said the visit has put the Tigers at or near the top of his list. “They shot pretty high up,” he said. “I really loved it here. It was really nice. They’re definitely up at the top somewhere.” Carter named Michigan State, Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Michigan as other schools near the top of his list. He’s not set a definitive date for a decision. “I’m thinking sometime around season,” he said. “I’m not sure before, during or after. I’m definitely not going to rush it.”