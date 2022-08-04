Rivals100 OT DeAndre Carter recaps latest USC visit
DeAndre Carter is one of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 class, and USC already has it sights set on eventually landing the Rivals100 prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. The four-star prospect, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 345 pounds, has made multiple visits out to USC’s campus already this year, and his latest trip came last week as he took an unofficial visit for the Trojans pool party recruiting event.
Carter and fellow four-star Mater Dei offensive lineman, Brandon Baker, have been approaching the process together. So, after practicing together in preparation for their own season, the duo made its way up to Los Angeles to meet with Lincoln Riley and his staff once again as they both continue to build a bond with USC’s coaches.
“It was good, we went right after practice so we rushed up there,” Carter said. “We got together with the coaches, and me and Baker were pretty much together the whole time. We were chatting it up with all the coaches and just hanging out.
“... It was good spending time with the coaches just bonding and getting to know each other better.”
