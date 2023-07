Four-star wide receiver Marcus Harris is a standout for the powerhouse high school program Mater Dei in California. Ranked as No. 49 overall in the Class of 2025, Harris is a highly coveted prospect and definitely has captured the interest of Georgia wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon.

Harris has been to been to Georgia multiple times already, along with several of his Mater Dei teammates. Harris recently shared with UGASports why he and many of his teammates "love that Georgia program."