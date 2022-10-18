Rivals250 CB Jason Mitchell II feels connection with Oregon
Jason Mitchell II is currently ranked as one of the 200-best prospects in the 2024 class. He has offers from schools all over the country, and he has helped his team at Gardena (Calif.) Serra have an impressive year with a couple more games left in the regular season. The versatile athlete, who plays on both sides of the ball, has piqued the interest of top schools from different conferences with his natural abilities as a playmaker combined with his length.
Oregon, USC, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Utah are some of the programs that have offered the 6-foot-4 recruit. Mitchell admits that he hears the noise about where he will end up, but he doesn't buy into it at this stage.
Mitchell's father played at USC, so there have naturally been assumptions that the two-way star would simply follow the family legacy and stay home to play in Los Angeles. He also plays at a high school that has traditionally had many of its best players eventually suit up for USC.
The junior defensive back, receiver and quarterback is quick to shoot down the idea that he has already picked a home.
“Everybody in the world thinks 100% I’m going to USC," he said. "I just let them think what they think, but I don’t even know what I’m doing so nobody else knows what I’m doing yet.”
A twist recently happened in his recruitment, too. Mitchell made the announcement last month that he is considering moving up a class and becoming a member of the 2023 group by graduating high school early.
That would expedite his recruitment and, in theory, favor the schools he has already built relationships with up to this point.
“Right now, I’m just acting like 100% that’s what I’m doing,” he said. “Either way, right now, that’s what I’m acting like. I don’t really have a date, but I would like at the end of the season to know for sure.”
USC has certainly been a big part of the picture, but Oregon has stayed steady in his recruitment along with the other schools mentioned above. Plus, he says, Florida State and Tennessee have become more involved since his announcement.
The Ducks have hosted Mitchell, who projects as a defensive back in college, on unofficial visits in the past, and he feels a strong connection with the school and coaching staff in Eugene.
