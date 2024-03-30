The Laguna Beach (Calif.) had previously been committed to Washington, but with Kalen DeBoer accepting the job at Alabama, Kollock decided to reopen his recruiting process back in January.

He was also impressed by the facilities that will be at his disposal with the program. "The facilities are definitely some of the top in the nation and the stadium is beautiful," the Laguna Beach native said. "What really impressed me was their recovery rooms and how much they care about keeping guys health."

"What convinced me the most was the culture as I got to watch through practice and sitting through meetings," Kollock said about his decision. "I feel like last years tape does not show what the true capability this offense has," he added. "They have a true NFL offensive style that relies heavily on the quarterback and that will gash you down the middle as well as take shots down the field."

Before his October commitment to Washington, Kollock camped at Minnesota last summer and was impressed with the coaching staff and the area in the process.That camp and beginning his relationship with offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr and head coach P.J. Fleck got the ball rolling which eventually led to this week's commitment.

"Some things that really stood out to me was the culture and family they are building," Kollock noted last summer. "The campus is beautiful and everyone in the program is so welcoming. Coach (P.J.) Fleck’s row your boat philosophy and the symbolism they used with the oar, boat, and compass really hit hard with me and spoke to me because of the things I have been through in life."

"I also really loved the energy of the coaching staff. Everyone is so passionate about football and you can tell they love what they do. That’s the type of program I want to be a part of and play for. I loved being coached up by Coach Fleck and Coach (Greg) Harbaugh at camp. They were running around with us and pushing us to be our best."

Fast forward to this week and Kollock says that both coaches, unsurprisingly played a big impact on his decision.

"They were a huge impact on my commitment," the Rivals250 QB said. "I believe coach Fleck is the best developmental college coach in the country and will develop me in all aspects of my life and not just football. Coach Harbaugh was huge in my decision because of the belief he has in me and just the energy he brings to practice. He loves the game and focuses on the little details that make a quarterback great.

After his visit last summer, Kollock spoke a bit about what Harbaugh liked about the 6-foot-4 signal callers game.

"Coach loved my huge upside because I'm big, strong, and have a lot of room to grow. He loved my accuracy and ability to make every throw on the field. I am constantly learning and striving to be better."

Also making Kollock comfortable with his decision is that he has the ability to make a direct flight from Los Angeles to Minneapolis, making it easier for him and his family to travel back and forth from their residence in Laguna Beach. P.J. Fleck, as mentioned above, also played a big part in making Kollock comfortable.

"As he said in my meeting with him he is an extension of my family and I feel very comfortable fitting in with the coaching staff and players."

During his unofficial visit, Kollock was joined by his mom. "She played a huge role, she's supportive of me as well as asking those tough questions that made her feel comfortable with having this place as my home," he said. It's safe to say that P.J. Fleck and the rest of the program got mom's approval.

During his junior season for Laguna Beach (Calif.), Kollock completed 57.7% of his passes for 3,174 yards and 41 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions.

He chose Minnesota over the likes of Cal, San Diego State, Colorado, Colorado State, and others.

Kollock is the third commitment for the Gophers in the 2025 class, joining Newton (Ga.) cornerback Zachry Harden and Middleton (Wi.) defensive lineman Torin Petttaway who committed to the Gophers earlier Thursday night.

He did have one message for Gophers fans as we wrapped up our conversation.