Rivals250 Release: These prospects are on the five-star radar

There is an argument – some would say an easy argument – that Bowman is the best tight end in the 2026 Rivals250 even after reclassifying from 2027. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout is not going to load up on stats during the season because his team plays ball control and spreads the ball around. But at OT7 and other events, he shows off such excellent hands and smooth route running for a big guy and it’s pretty impressive. Bowman is built like all the star tight ends in the NFL and he might be an even more fluid runner than some. USC and Georgia are battling it out for him, among others.

The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab standout is a better offensive lineman than defensive lineman but he’s elite on both sides of the ball and that should only help his ranking over the long term. Brown can block anybody in the class and use his physical and athletic nature to dominate there or he can flip over to the defensive line and win on that side as well. Texas A&M has the edge over LSU in his recruitment but this is going to be a battle until the end.

There will be a discussion moving forward whether Dixon-Wyatt is not only a five-star receiver but the best receiver at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, which also features five-star Chris Henry Jr. Dixon-Wyatt was great during his junior season (with Henry out due to injury) and he’s shown elite qualities this offseason from route running to speed and length and especially his hands. Ohio State and Oregon are at the top of the list.

What is there not to like about Gray’s game? He absolutely dominates up front, overpowers his opponents, has arm length, toughness and a great power base so he has an incredibly bright future ahead of him. The Richmond (Va.) St. Chrisopher’s standout is also an eloquent and insightful person so picking up concepts, allowing himself to be coached and understanding the position won’t be a problem at all. Ohio State, South Carolina and others are high on the list.

Edmonds showed a lot of guts by being one of the underclassmen to compete against the senior class at the Navy All-American Bowl and he more than held his own. In our estimation, the Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry standout was one of the best cornerbacks at the entire event even counting players in 2025. The Alabama commit is long, fluid and can play out on an island with no problem. With so many elite cornerbacks in this class, Edmonds is definitely among the top of the conversation.

Elee is one of the most interesting prospects in the class and someone who will be debated about as a five-star until signing day. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances defensive end has all the length, ranginess and burst in the world but he’s also very one-note in his repertoire. Over time, the Maryland commit is going to have to get thicker and stronger because he can use speed incredibly well against offensive tackles but he has to develop the threat of power as well.

Whether it’s lining up off the edge or blitzing from the inside, the Matthews (N.C.) Weddington four-star defensive end is a menace. In one of his first plays from his junior season highlight film, he beats an offensive lineman badly and then strip sacks five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. He can use speed or incredible power to win at the point of attack and he chases quarterbacks down like a lion to raw meat. South Carolina and NC State seem to have the edge since he’s looking for a package deal with his twin brother, Andrew.

The Tennessee commit is so, so fast. He’s electric off the line of scrimmage, he’s dynamic through his route, he knows how to set up defenders and then he can burn anybody deep. King also has great hands, he plays with toughness and after having more than 1,000 receiving yards in his junior season, he’s gone to numerous events this offseason and has looked fantastic. What more could we want to see?

There is no defensive end in the 2026 class with the motor of Kreul, who has endless and boundless energy to be in attack mode against any offensive lineman. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout doesn’t back down to competition. He grinds down opponents over the course of a game or an event and he’s always winning reps. Kreul is also getting bigger and stronger, and while he won’t have elite measurables, his competitive level is off the charts. There’s something to say about never losing reps. Miami, Oklahoma and many others are involved.

From length, to intelligence, to athleticism, to playmaking ability, Lockhart has proven to be an elite cornerback in this class and the USC commit will be under consideration for a five-star ranking. The Los Angeles Loyola standout is incredibly fluid, can run, can knock down 50-50 balls and knows how to take the other team’s best receiver and make him irrelevant.

There could still be a lot of changes at the top of the cornerback rankings and Matthews is making it even tougher because he’s been so spectacular this offseason. He’s been an interception machine at OT7, he looked good at an event in Charlotte over the weekend and he has the fluidity and ball skills of high-end cornerbacks playing in college and the NFL. He might not have the length that we’ve fallen in love with from some corners but in terms of coverage skills, the Cornelius (N.C.) Hough standout is as good as anyone. South Carolina and Texas among others are battling it out.