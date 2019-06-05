NEW RELEASE: Updated Rivals250 for 2020 class

The latest Rivals250 for the 2020 class was released on Wednesday, and with it came plenty of debate and discussion among the Rivals.com recruiting analysts. We let those guys weigh in on some of the hot topics discussed and their opinions on certain debates that arose. MORE: Mike Farrell's thoughts on Rivals100 | New five-stars | Top 10 breakdown



1. Who did you go to bat for that will make you look smart down the road?

Walker Parks (right) (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

ROB CASSIDY (Southeast/Florida): I led the charge to move up wide receiver Gee Scott, an Ohio State commit. Scott was one of the most explosive receivers at the adidas 7-on-7 nationals and showed the acceleration that will offset his lack of truly top-end speed. Scott created separation from a number of highly thought-of defensive backs and should have no problem doing the same in college. He’s not a perfect prospect, but he’ll be a difference-maker in the Big Ten. MIKE FARRELL (National): Miami running back commitment Don Chaney is a guy who could be special at the next level and I, along with Rob Cassidy, pushed to have him move up about 60 spots in the rankings. Running backs are very hit or miss but I like Chaney's speed and vision and think it translates well to the college and NFL game. ADAM GORNEY (National/West Coast): After I saw Jordan Johnson at the adidas West Coast Invitational and then again at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas, it was impossible not to push him up in this round of rankings. The Notre Dame commit has everything possible you're looking for in a receiver – he's smart, he's crafty, he has excellent hands, great speed and he's a competitive kid. I definitely don't think moving him to five-star status was too much and the receivers ahead of him in the rankings better watch out because the St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet standout is really good. JOSH HELMHOLDT (Midwest): The Walker Parks bandwagon was pretty full after his MVP performance at the Cincinnati Rivals 3 Stripe Camp, but I was onboard early. Parks brings position versatility, but I particularly like the intensity with which he plays the position. There is a healthy level of meanness needed to be an offensive lineman, and Parks strikes the right balance. CHAD SIMMONS (Southeast): Tate Ratledge is a player I have liked a lot from the beginning. The more I see the offensive tackle, the more I like him. I love his attitude, his work ethic, his nasty streak and just his energy when on the field. I saw the Georgia commit once more in the spring, and I pushed him to be named a five-star this update. I see him having a big career in Athens and becoming an NFL draft pick down the road. Some question his competition, but he is so dominant, that the competition is no question or concern for me. SAM SPIEGELMAN (Texas/Louisiana): To me, there was no question who the top-ranked inside linebacker is Texas was for 2020 and it was time for his national ranking to reflect it. Josh White added a fourth star and was inserted inside the Rivals100 as one of the best prospects at his position in the country. White is an instinctual defender with outstanding speed and force for the position, diagnosing plays quickly and making tackles even quicker. The LSU commitment is quick enough to drop back into coverage, defend sideline to sideline and assist in pass-rush situations in the middle or off the edge. He's got shades of Devin White to his game. WOODY WOMMACK (Southeast): I led the charge on Walker Parks making a huge leap this go-round as he went from three-star status all the way to inside the Rivals100. This type of move isn't unprecedented, but the improvement he made year-over-year is pretty remarkable. I think he fits the mold of tall, leaner and athletic offensive linemen that coaches are looking for in college and beyond, and I think the move was a smart one.

2. Who do you fear we might have too high?

Bryce Young (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

ROB CASSIDY (Southeast/Florida): Bryce Young is a fine quarterback and will have a great college career, so it’s not a knock when I say I think No. 56 in the country is maybe a bit high. The USC commit is certainly a Rivals100 prospect. Nobody is disputing that, but he struggled with consistency at times. When he’s good, he’s impressive, but there are times where his throws float or miss the mark completely. He’s a talented quarterback. I’m just not sure he’s the 56th-best player in America. MIKE FARRELL (National): LB Antoine Sampah worries me a little bit because he's coming off injury and he hasn't added as much size and strength as we'd like to see. It will be interesting to see if he keeps his fifth star down the line as we continue to analyze and compare linebackers through the next three rankings. ADAM GORNEY (National/West Coast): We dropped Johnny Wilson from five- to four-star based on his performances in his junior season and this offseason, and there are still wide receivers behind him who had outstanding showings over the last few months. In the West region alone, no player is as fast or as sudden as Gary Bryant. Maybe no receiver nationally has had a better offseason than Ohio State commit Gee Scott Jr. Four-star Jalen McMillan has been absolutely outstanding at numerous events as well. There might not be a receiver who looks better than Wilson but his production needs to go up to justify his lofty ranking. JOSH HELMHOLDT (Midwest): Rakim Jarrett is a nice wide receiver, but I don't know that I see five-stars with him. With the depth of talent at the position, you need to be pretty special to be a five-star wide receiver. Jarrett is good, no doubt, but I do not see him in the elite tier with our other current five-star receivers. CHAD SIMMONS (Southeast): Rico Powers is talented, very talented, and he has had a strong camp performance or two this off-season, but we just need to see him do it at wide receiver on a consistent basis. He has good size, he has good speed and he has shown the ability to make plays, but showing up at receiver on a consistent basis is something we will really look for this fall. He had a lot of explosive plays rushing the ball last season, but has transferred schools and will have the chance to showcase his skills more at receiver. Powers checks a lot of boxes athletically, but being a top 150 player, he needs to show more at his future position or wide receiver. SAM SPIEGELMAN (Texas/Louisiana): Garrett Hayes is one of the biggest risers not only in Texas, but in the country. His film usually results in "Oohs" and "Aahs," and for good reason. Hayes is a one-man wrecking crew. He's an offensive tackle that is going to play on Saturdays and possibly Sundays for bull-dozing defensive ends and linebackers on a routine basis. At worst, he's a dangerous guard paving holes for his tailbacks. He could, however, be a bit over-ranked because there's not a lot of evidence that he's an elite pass-blocker. He'll be an interesting lineman to watch during camp season and in the fall to see if his pass-blocking is as outstanding as his run-blocking, but if it's anywhere close then Hayes has a very bright future. WOODY WOMMACK (Southeast): I know Boston College has done a great job of producing offensive linemen in recent years, but I'm still dubious of Kevin Pyne being so high in the Rivals100. It looks like Pyne won't be able to play his senior season due to age restrictions and while he's tall and has his share of impressive plays on his film, I would have liked to see him in person more before placing him as high as he is in the rankings.

3. Who do you fear we might have too low?

Darnell Washington

ROB CASSIDY (Southeast/Florida): Miami running back commit Don Cheney is probably a bit too low. He has elite tools and has an incredibly high ceiling. The problem was we didn’t see him much this offseason so moving him into five-star range wasn’t an option. That said, Cheney will likely be in attendance at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in June and is primed to make a statement at the event. I think once the other members of the national staff see him in action, he’ll get his due. MIKE FARRELL (National): Clemson offensive line commitment Walker Parks might be the answer here for a few people as he has five-star potential. He's improved so much over last season and he's the kind of player I can see just starting to reach his ceiling. His senior year could be a great one and we could have him a bit too low right now. ADAM GORNEY (National/West Coast): I'm going to sound like a broken record but Darnell Washington is such a physical specimen that I think he's a top-10 player in this class. I base this off watching him the last two seasons and comparing his size and athletic ability with anybody else in this class. Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami and Penn State are among his favorites and it's nearly impossible not to fall in love with his potential when you see him at 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds moving around like he does at tight end. If he shows out at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas this summer then a conversation needs to be had about moving him even higher in the rankings. If he doesn't perform against elite competition, then I'll finally shut up about it. JOSH HELMHOLDT (Midwest): We did not have much time to consider the performances at the St. Louis Rivals Camp because we went into rankings meetings the very next day, and as I have thought about it more, St. Louis offensive guard Jalen St. John deserved stronger consideration to be included in the Rivals250. He gets a bump in this update, but it may not be a big enough bump. CHAD SIMMONS (Southeast): Kobe Pryor is a running back who moved up to a four-star and is now just inside the Rivals250, so his stock is up, but should it be up more? He has had a big off-season. His speed has improved, he has gotten stronger and the Clemson commit is likely on track to have a monster senior season. He is a back I felt very good about going to bat for as a four-star, and he is one I could see making a bigger move throughout the fall as the season plays out. SAM SPIEGELMAN (Texas/Louisiana): Don't be surprised if Seth McGowan makes another leap in the rankings by the time we put a bow on the 2020 class. He's maintained a steady presence in the Rivals250 for the past year, but another stellar senior campaign showing off his full skill-set might vault him even further up the list. McGowan has size, speed and should inspire fear in opposing defenders. He sits atop the board for schools such as Texas A&M, Georgia and Oklahoma at running back. WOODY WOMMACK (Southeast): After seeing Thaiu Jones-Bell in February, we had no issue moving him up the rankings. The same thing happened again after an evaluation in the spring. He has essentially gone from off the radar to inside the Rivals250 and committed to Alabama in the span of five months. Anytime a prospect emerges later in the process it's easy to wonder if he should be higher. If he continues to impress I wouldn't be shocked to see him keep rising and end up as the top wide receiver in the state of Florida.

