Published Dec 1, 2024
Rivals250 TE Israel Briggs picks up UCLA offer during visit
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Among the changes to the gameday recruiting visit experience under first-year UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster was the pregame lounge.

Israel Briggs, a 2026 four-star tight end at Visalia (Calif.) Mount Whitney ranked 219th overall in the class, emerged from that lounge impressed and with an offer from Bruins tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel prior to Saturday’s kickoff against Fresno State.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Briggs told Bruin Blitz in a message Sunday afternoon that the visit was “amazing” and that the reception in the lounge was among the highlights of the experience.

