The official visit process is getting underway for four-star athlete Aaron Butler. The one-time USC commit has been active taking unofficial visits seeing some of his top choices already this year, and that included taking a prior trip to Boulder, but he is again on campus this weekend as the Buffaloes hold their first spring game under new head coach Deion Sanders.

The new staff in Boulder has already made a strong impression on the four-star recruit, who is currently rated No. 173 overall in the 2024 class.

Butler came away from that trip impressed by what the Buffs have planned for him as a receiver should he ultimately end up wearing black and gold. So, he's been looking forward to getting back on campus with CU.

"Colorado is not taking too many dudes from high school," he said. "They're looking at a lot of guys in the transfer portal who are in college already, because they want grown men who are developed so they don't have to do too much with them. High school kids they gotta develop more. ... April 22 a lot of top caliber high school recruits will be there. Being recruited by them is a blessing.