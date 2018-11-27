The 17th annual Rose City Roundball Classic is underway at Maranatha High in Pasadena and the first day of action included a Riverside Poly 53-42 win over Oak Park. Scoring: Jamal Briscoe 24, Lamont Butler 21 for Poly and Clark Slajchert 22, Jack Zhao 9 for Oak Park.

