Oxnard-Pacifica defensive back Dayton Aupiu had a busy month with visits to schools on his top list and different events he played in with his high school team. Now it is time to settle in and make a decision about his future.

The 6-foot-2 athlete prospect wrapped up his June official visits with a trip to Cal over the weekend giving him an opportunity to build on his bond with the Bears staff.

Arizona and Utah also hosted him on official visits in recent weeks.

The visit with the Bears certainly left a good impression.