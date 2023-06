It wasn’t long ago that RJ Jones had a conversation with friends about how quickly things can change in college football.

At this time last year, the four-star safety for Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco was committed to California. A scholarship offer from nearby UCLA and its announced move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten in 2024 changed everything.

Jones re-opened his recruitment last August and by October he was committed to the Bruins. He signed his letter of intent with the rest of the 2023 class in December and now he’s months away from playing his home games at the Rose Bowl in his hometown of Pasadena.