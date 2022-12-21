In this recruiting cycle, and especially with a largely first-year staff, Arizona State made an effort to be the last official destination for several 2023 prospects. This strategy paid off with many of these recruits, including San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln defensive back Josiah Cox committed to ASU on the first day of the December signing period.

“I know I can jump in there right away and compete,” Cox said. “The coaching staff are really great people, and they are building a great foundation. Some of their coaches who were there recruited me when they were at Washington State, so I know I can fit in their defense. It was cool seeing some coaches from Arizona coming back to their hometown. I really like the head coach (Kenny Dillingham). He was super enthusiastic and really knew what he was talking about. I talked to the DB’s coach (Bryan Carrington), and he liked how versatile I am and said that I could play all three positions, Safety (strong), free, and nickel. He also liked my size. As long as I get to play ball, I don’t care what position they put me at.

“The visit was pretty dope, I was there before, like five years ago, but I got to see more on this visit. The city was very beautiful. I like the mountains over because I’m an outdoors kind of guy and like to hike. That was my favorite part of the visit. It was fun being on the visit with all of these recruits. I was actually the only one from Cali, and there were people from all over Texas and Louisiana…it was dope getting to meet so many different personalities. We all got along very well.”





Cox chose Arizona State over the other teams in his Top-5: San Diego State, Washington State, Oregon State, and Fresno State. As a senior for the 13-1 Hornets, Cox posted 40 tackles, five pass deflections, and three interceptions and was an integral part in winning their first ever state championship.