Santa Margarita advances to semi's with win over Foothills Christian
Southern Regional D-1 Quarterfinal: Santa Margarita Eagles 76, Foothills Christian Knights 66 Santa Margarita pulled away in the 4th quarter for a 76-66 win over Foothills Christian to advance to ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news