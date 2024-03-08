The state finals of high school basketball action in the State of California are upon us. A loaded slate of six boys basketball games on Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is headlined by Saturday night’s Open Division featuring Harvard-Westake led by Trent Perry.

Saturday’s slate features teams from different sections in each game. In the Division IV game, Chatsworth faces Monterey. The Division II game features Centennial of Bakersfield and Oakland Tech. Lastly, the 8:00 Open Division tip is between Harvard-Westlake and Salesian College Prep.





Saturday 12 Noon: Chatsworth vs. Monterey in Division IV

A pair of teams making their first state final appearance start off Saturday’s slate on the boys side. Chatsworth is 20-14 behind the play of star sophomore Alijah Arenas. The son of NBA star Gilbert had 53 points in a 62-47 win over Cleveland on Tuesday in the regional final.

Monterey is 24-6 and is led by senior guard Ryan Roth, the Gabilan Division co-player of the year had 23 points in Tuesday’s regional final win over Union-Mine.

The Pick: Chatsworth.





Saturday 4:00 pm: Centennial of Bakersfield vs. Oakland Tech in Division II

A pair of teams looking for their first state title meet in the Division II final. Centennial is 28-7 and coming off a 68-56 win over top seeded Heritage Christian on Tuesday. 6’6 senior Rippen Gill led the way with 17 points in the win.

Oakland Tech is 29-5 and is riding a 13-game winning streak into the state final, Its last loss was on January 20th. Junior guard Ardarius Grayson leads the team with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

The Pick: Oakland Tech





Saturday 8:00 pm: Harvard-Westlake vs. Salesian College Prep in the Open Division

The final game of the weekend should be a fun one between a pair of private school powerhouses from the north and the south. These two teams have a combined 63 wins and 4 losses between them, winning league, section, and regional titles along the way.

Salesian is looking for their third state title and first since 2012. The Pride are 31-1 behind the play of Hawaii signee Aaron Hunkin-Claytor. Their one loss is to the Division 1 game participant St. John Bosco on December 29th.

The senior 6’3 guard Hunkin-Claytor leads a deep squad with a number of talented interchangeable guards and wings headlined by 6’4 junior Alvin Loving and 6’4 sophomore Elias Obenyah.

Harvard-Westlake returns to the state final looking for back-to-back Open Division titles and the fifth title in school history. Coach David Rebibo’s Wolverines are 32-3 and riding a 12-game winning streak.

They are led by McDonald’s All-American and USC signee Trent Perry. His 28 points led the way in Tuesday’s win over Roosevelt. 6’5 Harvard signee Robert Hinton, 6’8 nationally ranked junior Nik Khamenia, and Perry form a talented trio that has been a show to watch over the past few years.

The Pick: Harvard-Westlake



