Who is this young cat Steve Jones out of the San Fernando Valley barely in his late 20’s that so many super talented players at the highest levels of basketball in prep are going to play for at Southern California Academy’s nationally ranked team? Who’s this guy that all rave about and give him this mad credit as being that real one that helps them get there like few trainers that your humble writer E-Woods is knowing? Steve Jones is headed to Mt. Rushmore status in an ultra field of hyper talented trainers springing out of LA’s supremely talented pool of trainers and coaches. So stand up and take notice because this near genius S-Jones 29 is like Steve Jobs who created Apple corporation. Here’s his description on the SCA website: “Steven Jones is a former division 1 point guard at the University of California Riverside who also was a two time City Champion at legendary Taft High School. “Steve currently has a training business named “The Jones Way” in which he has trained players from the youth level to pro. Steve is passionate about training and helping aspiring basketball players achieve their dreams.”



Steven Jones getting ready for lift off for Taft HS (Photo by Dave Keefer)

Yes, Steve is this but so much deeper. He’s a guy that will continue to train the City’s cadres of middle school and prep talent that are drawn to him to work in his fantastic lab. At the heart of this story is just a down to earth guy that takes extremely good care of himself. He’s extremely fit, he likes to meditate and look inward on all that is important in his life around him. But make no mistake, Steve has this natural charm for the ages, the smile, a mile wide you want to be a part of when he invites you into his life. I’ve been blessed to spend maybe 5 dozen hours getting to know the real about Steve. His philosophies on all things are breathtaking and cutting edge to be sure. Steve holds himself to such an incredibly high account that to be real to the game is as natural to him as breathing. If he looks at you and tries to help you become your best version of yourself, it’s only because he’s found self love within a matrix of life and living on earth and he yearns to see all around him to be tapped into maximizing their true worth, playing right, living well, existing in unison in a synergy of hoop and effort. 100. Me? I’ve been in Steve’s lab and I’m completely sold that his players, clients, opponents, and all that cross his path have this magnificent working vocab after getting it on with Steve. He teaches them movement, how to penetrate seams on offense, but so much more. S-Jones will give you the confidence to say to yourself, “Yes I can, because yes I did put it down, I put in the work and didn’t back down from the challenge of what he asked me to give of myself.”



I’ve spent maybe 100 hours prepping this story and it’s easy for me to see that no other young trainer in LA comes close to doing what he is doing from a business standpoint of training a variety of clients, running a top prep team, and all the consulting that goes along with it. I knew a top kid as a 6th grader many years ago, an ultra talented kid that went sideways on me E-Woods as I tried to mentor him. He went to the point of being a bit disrespectful. Steve took him in his program and told him, “This is your shot to show people what you have bro. Make the most of it because you have all that it takes.” That’s what I and others love about Steve, he’s so freaking real, kids that are growing to be men respond to him. He won’t baby them. Steve knows the psychology of what it takes to get youngsters to dig deep and find things within they didn’t know they had. They bring it out for themselves, for Steve, for the game, for the world to see. Kids like AJ Johnson who are top 10 in the country transfer into SCA Academy and find synergy with Steve. It’s simply amazing the things he does with so many athletes so often! Feel these words by the fantastically respected former NBA player Jason Hart. He’s the ultra successful USC assistant coach and is now the head coach for the G-League Ignite team that has been cranking out NBA lotto picks these last few years. Me, E-Woods, I was extremely honored to do a story on him when he was in the NBA back in 2004. J-Hart was Steve’s coach in high school at Taft, knows him so well and is uniquely qualified to speak on his abilities, “Steve, he’s a leader. Since high school I could sense this about him. Steve is about working with high level D1 level players and could make that transition into college basketball coaching if he wanted to. “Others could see that about him and it’s what I see and what should be known I believe. There is so much goodness about Steve.” #drop the mic time



Steven Jones (Taft) with the slam! (Photo by Dave Keefer)

When you talk to Steve as often or as deep as I feel lucky to have, you see the traits of a person who keeps himself very fit, of body and mind. S-Jones puts others as a priority in his life so often that it’s easy to see why the best are drawn to him. Steve worked with top players at Sierra Canyon like Marvin Bagley who went on to the NBA, Cody Riley, and so many other high level clients. He treats lesser known kids in his orbit with the exact same respect level. That’s the secret sauce I’ve noticed when a trainer is real to the game. They can get their clients to attain any and all skills necessary to get to a D2, D1 elite school like Duke. That’s so crazy rare but Steve has it like that. He’s a genius trainer and deserves the credit I’m in awe of. People in the basketball community know he can get you that rhythm in a game that makes all the difference in your offensive repertoire. Let’s let Steve speak for himself, “What I try to do is help others create great movement in the way they flow with the ball, to be the best they can be. I just want to see others be their ultimate selves. “I’m proud to have mentored many interns in our SCA program with my great friend Julius V [SCA Varsity National Head Coach] and Travis Nichols [SCA Founder]. It’s always about relationships. “It makes me feel good to remember the smiles on all the 30+ kids I’ve tried to get D1 scholarships over the years. I try to be that recruiter who brings that energy that attracts some great kids to our SCA program. “You have to be fearless, you have to have a heart for others, to have others see in you that you have their best interest in mind. That’s what I do in basketball; try to have a heart and to have the best interest for others always.” Steve knew it all at an early age, the book of trainer secrets opened up early for him. He will write his name in that book and set his name aflame in SoCal like some of the best trainers who have ever trained players in Cali.100.





Steve played prep with LA legend Spencer Dinwiddie, our guy, long time great player that made very good on his talent. Steve took a different path to make good on his talent in the training game. He’s also creating a business side of training kids. That’s one side of S-Jones that amazes! If only the reader had the chance to be there like your humble writer was with him recently at the Sports Academy. Coach Steve has this masterful way of connecting with his guys because he cares about them like he’s a father to them. That’s so rare, he’s so utterly real, he treats them like a pro. He coaches up, even the 8th graders, to dig down deep, look deep inside their soul and ask themselves, do I have what it takes to be about this life for myself? That’s the most important question true ballers can ever ask themselves. And Steve gets ballers of all ages, including pros, to look inside and find the skills to be the best version of themselves. You find a person like Steve maybe once in your life if you’re an athletic director at a D1 school. I have D1 schools ask me to counsel, bring me in often, but this cat Steve, he’s that young genius in the streets. Ascending to the throne, little by little he will be on the face of Mt. Rushmore, client by client, hesi move taught by 2 step.

