HONOLULU — Jason Mitchell became one of the top high school signees in years for San Diego State when he made his commitment to the Aztecs official last month. That means something to him, and he hopes his talent translates right away at the next level.

Before he makes his way to The Mesa, however, Mitchell spent the last week in Hawaii participating in the Polynesian Bowl.

Friday, the future Aztecs defensive back capped an impressive week with an even more impressive showing in the game.

Mitchell performed well in the four practices leading up to the Polynesian Bowl, as he continually found himself involved in pass breakups. He also had a couple interceptions during the week as well.

When Friday arrived, Mitchell found himself covering one of the top receivers of the week, UCLA-bound pass catcher Kwazi Gilmer.

When the time came for Mitchell's Team Makai to seal its Polynesian Bowl victory, it was the four-star defensive back who answered the call with two big pass breakups against Gilmer in the final stretch of the game.