SDSU signee Jason Mitchell wraps up Polynesian Bowl week on high note
HONOLULU — Jason Mitchell became one of the top high school signees in years for San Diego State when he made his commitment to the Aztecs official last month. That means something to him, and he hopes his talent translates right away at the next level.
Before he makes his way to The Mesa, however, Mitchell spent the last week in Hawaii participating in the Polynesian Bowl.
Friday, the future Aztecs defensive back capped an impressive week with an even more impressive showing in the game.
Mitchell performed well in the four practices leading up to the Polynesian Bowl, as he continually found himself involved in pass breakups. He also had a couple interceptions during the week as well.
When Friday arrived, Mitchell found himself covering one of the top receivers of the week, UCLA-bound pass catcher Kwazi Gilmer.
When the time came for Mitchell's Team Makai to seal its Polynesian Bowl victory, it was the four-star defensive back who answered the call with two big pass breakups against Gilmer in the final stretch of the game.
It was a microcosm of the week for Mitchell, who missed part of his senior season because of transfer rules. Mitchell is no stranger to the spotlight and is far from an unknown, but he certainly reminded the country of his talent on the national stage.
His hope now is to build on that success to get on the field right away for Sean Lewis' team.
"I gotta finish school and I'm excited to get in there, and get working with the team," he said. "Get comfortable already and get in the program. I need to be patient, but I'm ready and I'm eager to get there already and get to it."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news