With so much focus overseas in recent months, the UCLA men’s basketball team did not have to look far for its first commitment in the 2024 class.

Eric Freeny, a shooting guard from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, announced his pledge to the Bruins on Saturday.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, as well as assistants Darren Savino and Rod Palmer, made Freeny a priority following an official visit. All three watched the 6-foot-4 guard a little more than a week ago at the Section 7 recruiting event in Arizona.